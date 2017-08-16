Search
    A hero's welcome: 9/11 exhibit escorted to Douglas County Fairgrounds

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 7:26 p.m.
    Amy Schlosser of Alexandria takes a picture of her husband, Jim, a United States Marine Corp veteran, in front of the 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit. The exhibit, which rolled into town Wednesday evening, will be on display at the Douglas County Fair Aug. 17-20. (Celeste Edenloff | Echo Press)2 / 4
    The 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit gets an escort through Alexandria on its way to the Douglas County Fair Wednesday evening by the Alexandria Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Alexandria, Forada and Osakis fire departments and the Freedom First Riders. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)3 / 4
    The 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit, a museum on wheels that commemorates one of the most tragic and heroic days in American history, Sept. 11, 2001, made its way through Alexandria Wednesday evening. The mobile museum will be at the Douglas County Fair Aug. 17-20. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press) 4 / 4

    The sounds of fire trucks, law enforcement vehicles and revving engines of the Freedom First Riders motorcycle group could be heard traveling down Broadway Avenue on Wednesday evening as the 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit was escorted into Alexandria.

    The exhibit, which commemorates one of the most tragic and heroic days in American history — Sept. 11, 2001 — is a museum on wheels and will be set up all four days of the Douglas County Fair.

    The exhibit is free to all fairgoers.

    The 1,000-square-foot display, which tells the story of a firefighter who died while responding to New York's World Trade Center towers that day, will be available Aug. 17-20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or later, depending on if there are lines or not. Visits typically last between 20-25 minutes.

    Bill Thoennes, a battalion chief with the Alexandria Fire Department, got a chance to see the exhibit two years in Detroit Lakes while at a firefighter's convention.

    "It was incredible," he said. "There were beams and rubble and other parts from that day. And to listen to the firefighters who were actually there. It was just incredible."

    Douglas County Fair

    Friday, August 18

    8 a.m. Gates open

    10 a.m.-8 p.m. 9/11 Never Forget Traveling Exhibit

    1-2 p.m. Little Bit O' Everything Ranch - Animal Show, 4-H Stage

    2 p.m. Kids Construction, Sponsored by Hilltop Lumber

    2-3 p.m. Free Ice Cream Cone, FFA Children's Barnyard

    2-4 p.m. Senior Bands on Stage, Heritage Stage

    3-4 p.m. Pie Eating Contest, 4-H Stage

    4-4:30 p.m. K-9 Demonstration, Public Safety Building

    5 p.m. Kids Bike Giveaway by Ronald McDonald! Heritage Stage

    6 p.m. $250 Giveaway, Main Stage. Must be present to win.

    6-10 p.m. Honky Tonk Stardust Cowboys, Main Stage

    7-9 p.m. Demolition Derby, Grandstand

    Saturday, August 19

    8 a.m. Gates open

    10 a.m.-8 p.m. 9/11 Never Forget Traveling Exhibit

    1 p.m. Douglas County's Got Talent - State Fair Talent Competition

    2-3 p.m. Kids Turtle Racing, Public Safety Building

    2-3 p.m. Pie Eating Contest, Heritage Stage

    2-4 p.m. Transit Authority (Chicago tribute band), Main Stage

    3 p.m. Butter Carving Contest, Old Schoolhouse

    3:30-4:30 p.m. Diaper Derby, Toddler Trot, Heritage Square

    4 p.m. Kids Coin Dig, Heritage Stage

    5 p.m. Kid's Bike Giveaway, Heritage Stage

    5-5:30 p.m. K-9 Demonstration, Public Safety Building

    6 p.m. $250 Giveaway, Main Stage. Must be present to win.

    6:45-10 p.m. Stock Car Racing, Grandstand

    7-10 p.m. D.J. Entertainment, Main Stage

    Sunday, August 20

    Military/Law Enforcement/Firefighters Day - Free Admission with ID

    8 a.m. Gates Open

    10-11 a.m. Non-denominational Church Service, Heritage Stage

    10 a.m.-6 p.m. 9/11 Never Forget Traveling Exhibit

    Noon-12:30 p.m. Century Farm Recognition, Heritage Stage

    Noon-1:30 p.m. Kids Pedal Pull, Public Safety Building

    1 p.m. Douglas County Fair Princess Pageant

    2 p.m. Registration for Lego Building Contest, Old Schoolhouse

    2-3 p.m. Watermelon Eating Contest, Heritage Stage

    2-4 p.m. Holy Rocka Rollaz, Main Stage

    2-5 p.m. Firefighter's Water Wars, Grandstand, Free

    3 p.m. Lego Building Contest, Old Schoolhouse

    3:30-4 p.m. K-9 Demonstration, Public Safety Building

    4:30 p.m. Kid's Bike Giveaway, Heritage Stage

    6 p.m. $250 Giveaway at the Main Stage. Must be present to win.

