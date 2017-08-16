The exhibit, which commemorates one of the most tragic and heroic days in American history — Sept. 11, 2001 — is a museum on wheels and will be set up all four days of the Douglas County Fair.

The exhibit is free to all fairgoers.

The 1,000-square-foot display, which tells the story of a firefighter who died while responding to New York's World Trade Center towers that day, will be available Aug. 17-20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or later, depending on if there are lines or not. Visits typically last between 20-25 minutes.

Bill Thoennes, a battalion chief with the Alexandria Fire Department, got a chance to see the exhibit two years in Detroit Lakes while at a firefighter's convention.

"It was incredible," he said. "There were beams and rubble and other parts from that day. And to listen to the firefighters who were actually there. It was just incredible."

Douglas County Fair

Friday, August 18

8 a.m. Gates open

10 a.m.-8 p.m. 9/11 Never Forget Traveling Exhibit

1-2 p.m. Little Bit O' Everything Ranch - Animal Show, 4-H Stage

2 p.m. Kids Construction, Sponsored by Hilltop Lumber

2-3 p.m. Free Ice Cream Cone, FFA Children's Barnyard

2-4 p.m. Senior Bands on Stage, Heritage Stage

3-4 p.m. Pie Eating Contest, 4-H Stage

4-4:30 p.m. K-9 Demonstration, Public Safety Building

5 p.m. Kids Bike Giveaway by Ronald McDonald! Heritage Stage

6 p.m. $250 Giveaway, Main Stage. Must be present to win.

6-10 p.m. Honky Tonk Stardust Cowboys, Main Stage

7-9 p.m. Demolition Derby, Grandstand

Saturday, August 19

8 a.m. Gates open

10 a.m.-8 p.m. 9/11 Never Forget Traveling Exhibit

1 p.m. Douglas County's Got Talent - State Fair Talent Competition

2-3 p.m. Kids Turtle Racing, Public Safety Building

2-3 p.m. Pie Eating Contest, Heritage Stage

2-4 p.m. Transit Authority (Chicago tribute band), Main Stage

3 p.m. Butter Carving Contest, Old Schoolhouse

3:30-4:30 p.m. Diaper Derby, Toddler Trot, Heritage Square

4 p.m. Kids Coin Dig, Heritage Stage

5 p.m. Kid's Bike Giveaway, Heritage Stage

5-5:30 p.m. K-9 Demonstration, Public Safety Building

6 p.m. $250 Giveaway, Main Stage. Must be present to win.

6:45-10 p.m. Stock Car Racing, Grandstand

7-10 p.m. D.J. Entertainment, Main Stage

Sunday, August 20

Military/Law Enforcement/Firefighters Day - Free Admission with ID

8 a.m. Gates Open

10-11 a.m. Non-denominational Church Service, Heritage Stage

10 a.m.-6 p.m. 9/11 Never Forget Traveling Exhibit

Noon-12:30 p.m. Century Farm Recognition, Heritage Stage

Noon-1:30 p.m. Kids Pedal Pull, Public Safety Building

1 p.m. Douglas County Fair Princess Pageant

2 p.m. Registration for Lego Building Contest, Old Schoolhouse

2-3 p.m. Watermelon Eating Contest, Heritage Stage

2-4 p.m. Holy Rocka Rollaz, Main Stage

2-5 p.m. Firefighter's Water Wars, Grandstand, Free

3 p.m. Lego Building Contest, Old Schoolhouse

3:30-4 p.m. K-9 Demonstration, Public Safety Building

4:30 p.m. Kid's Bike Giveaway, Heritage Stage

6 p.m. $250 Giveaway at the Main Stage. Must be present to win.