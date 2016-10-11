State Troopers survey the scene where Anthony Fellman, 7, was hit and killed by a passing car after trying to board the school bus south of Thief River Falls, Minn., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Joshua Komer / Forum News Service

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn.—The tragic death of a 7-year-old Thief River Falls boy is still being investigated, but a new report by a Thief River Falls radio station explains how the boy came to be on the opposite side of the road Oct. 6 while trying to get to the school bus.

Parents of Anthony Fellman say the bus was scheduled to pick up Anthony and his two brothers that morning on the east side of U.S. Highway 59. The boys were waiting at their regular pickup area across the highway from their home, the report stated, but the northbound bus failed to stop and passed the boys.

The bus then turned around to face south on the highway, stopping adjacent to the Fellman home. Anthony was struck by a vehicle when he tried to cross back over the northbound lane.