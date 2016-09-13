Work on County Road 1 near Kensington to begin Friday

Construction will begin this Friday, Sept. 16 on County Road 1, south of Kensington.

Dave Robley, Douglas County Public Works director, said the asphalt surface will be ground up this week from Kensington south to the county line. Earthwork and culvert replacements will begin next week.

Robley explained that the reconstruction of County Road 1 is part of the County Highway Improvement Plan. The improved roadway will have wider shoulders and a stronger subgrade, he said.

A temporary asphalt surface will be placed this year with the final paving scheduled for 2018. The road will be closed to traffic with a detour set up on Highway 55, County Road 98 and Pope Douglas Road SW. Work is expected to be completed by the end of October.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience during construction and the newly constructed roadway will be a significant improvement,” said Robley.

Funding for the $490,000 project is from the local option sales tax for transportation, which was adopted by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in 2014.

Riley Bros. Construction of Morris is the contractor for the project.