    Highway 79 near Evansville to close overnight  Aug. 7 - 8

    Posted Today at 12:53 p.m.

    Minnesota Highway 79 under Interstate 94 near Evansville will close to all traffic the nights of Monday, Aug. 7 and Tuesday, Aug. 8.

    The highway closure is necessary so crews can remove the eastbound Interstate 94 bridge deck over the roadway. The highway will close at 9 p.m. each evening and will reopen by 6 a.m. the next morning.

    Detours will direct traffic around the closure. The interstate ramps at Highway 79 and I-94 will remain open.

    The work is part of the I-94 resurfacing and bridge deck replacement project underway between the Evansville and Garfield exits.

    For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

