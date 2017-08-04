Highway 79 near Evansville to close overnight  Aug. 7 - 8

The highway closure is necessary so crews can remove the eastbound Interstate 94 bridge deck over the roadway. The highway will close at 9 p.m. each evening and will reopen by 6 a.m. the next morning.

Detours will direct traffic around the closure. The interstate ramps at Highway 79 and I-94 will remain open.

The work is part of the I-94 resurfacing and bridge deck replacement project underway between the Evansville and Garfield exits.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.