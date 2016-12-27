Search
    Fire spreads from fish house near Perham

    By Forum News Service on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:19 a.m.

    PERHAM, Minn. -- A rural Perham man was injured Sunday, Dec. 25, when a fish house fire spread to nearby residences.

    According to a report from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Perham area fire crews and members of the sheriff’s office were called about 6:30 a.m. Sunday to the rural Perham residence of Paul Krause, 62. At the home, there was a fire in an ice fishing house on dry land that had spread to nearby structures.

    Krause suffered minor injuries when he attempted to put out the fire, according to the report, which stated the structures involved suffered about $25,000-$30,000 in damages.

