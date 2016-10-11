Fergus Falls teen dies in hit-and-run bicycle crash in Texas

FERGUS FALLS, Minn.—A bicycle ride was held Monday night in memory of a Baylor University sophomore from Fergus Falls, who died after being run over by a speeding driver while riding his bike near the Texas campus last week.

The driver has yet to be caught, police said. Witnesses told police a white motor vehicle struck 19-year-old David Grotberg then continued without stopping.

Grotberg, a 2015 graduate of Fergus Falls High School, was struck Thursday night in Waco, Texas, while riding with his girlfriend near the campus. The young woman, also a student at Baylor, was unharmed in the accident.

The three-mile David Grotberg Memorial Ride departed from Fergus Falls City Hall. Proceeds will benefit the Grotberg family.

"We are heartbroken at the loss of David and want to do whatever we can to support his family here in Fergus Falls," said a Facebook page promoting the bike ride. "David was a regular presence at his family's business, Central Lakes Cycle, and will be missed very much."

A fundraising page at youcaring.com, as of Monday, has raised $17,000 toward a $20,000 goal.

The family said the teenager did not have life insurance, and, because it was a hit-and-run situation, there is no insurance from the driver.

Parents Clark and Diane Grotberg said they have received tremendous support in Fergus Falls in the wake of the loss.

"We are so grateful for the tremendous support the community continues to show us," Clark Grotberg told the Fergus Falls newspaper Monday morning. "They supported him when he was here; they are showing their support now."

His mother said David liked robotics, reading, bicycling, his family and music. He played trumpet in the Baylor marching band.

He was studying in a special program at Baylor for top students called the University Scholars Program with an emphasis in philosophy.

"And he had enormous faith — a faith that most of us couldn't even comprehend," his mother told the newspaper.

"David was an integral part of the Golden Wave Band," read a statement posted on Facebook by Isaiah Odajima, associate director of bands at Baylor. "He was a bright shining star within our band family."

Grotberg is also survived by his siblings Mary, Elizabeth, Thomas, Sarah and Alexandra. His funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Crossroads Church in Fergus Falls. A reviewal and a prayer service are also planned for Oct. 17 at the church.