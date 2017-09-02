For the record
Douglas County Board of Commissioners
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, August 1
Location: Douglas County Courthouse Boardroom, 305 Eighth Avenue W. in Alexandria.
9 a.m. Call to order, invocation, approve agenda, approve minutes from August 15 regular board meeting
9:03 a.m. Susan Keehn, Someplace Safe
1. Taking Steps Against Violence Walk — Action
2. 2017 Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation - Action
9:10 a.m. Gerri Moeller, Viking Library System
1. 2016 Annual Report Presentation
2. 2018 Appropriation Presentation - Informational
9:25 a.m. Samantha Graf, Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission
1. 2017 BIAD Resolution for Anderson Funeral Home — Action
9:30 a.m. Nicole Fernholz, Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission
1. Budget Appropriation Presentation - Informational
9:40 a.m. Keven Anderson, Rainbow Rider
1. Budget Appropriation Presentation — Informational
9:50 a.m. Kevin Brezina, Ag Association
1. Budget Appropriation Presentation — Informational
10:00 a.m. Laurie Bonds, Community Services Director
1. Request to fill Child Support Officer and subsequent vacancies — Action
2. West Central Juvenile Center Bed Purchase - Action
10:10 a.m. Troy Wolbersen, Douglas County Sheriff
1. Public comment (per MN Statute 626.8473 Portable Recordable Systems)
a. Comments additionally can be submitted electronically to heathers@co.douglas.mn.us or via mail at Douglas County Coordinator, 308 8th Avenue West, Suite 246, Alexandria, MN 56308
10:20 am. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Director
1. Final Plan — Nasen Field - Action
2. Final Plat — Swanson Farm — Action
3. Preliminary Plat — Telander Addition — Action
4. Preliminary Plat — Lake Moses South Addition - Action
10:35 a.m. Tom Anderson, Douglas County Drainage & Ag Inspector
1. CD 3 — Repair Request — Action
2. CD 22 — Flooding near CSAH 7 Update — Informational
3. JCD 2 — Schedule Drainage Authority Meeting — Action
4. JCD 3 — Quotes for Proposed Work — Informational
11:05 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor/Treasurer
1. Bills - Action
2. TIF Administrative Fees — Action
3. Resolution — Gambling Permit — Action
4. Resolution — Classify Tax Forfeited Lands — Action
11:10 a.m. Budget — Char Rosenow, Auditor/Treasurer
1. Rainbow Rider Appropriation - Action
2. Ag Association Appropriation — Action
3. AAEDC Appropriation — Action
4. Osakis EDC Appropriation — Action
5. Viking Library System Appropriation — Action
11:23 a.m. Jacob Odland, Library Director
1. Board Member Vacancy — Informational
11:25 a.m. Heather Schlangen, Coordinator/Human Resource Director
1. Sun Life Rates — Action
11:26 a.m. Board
1. Per Diem Reports — Action
Closed Session: The meeting will be closed as permitted by Minnesota Statutes Section 13D.03, subdivision 1(b) to discuss the County's labor negotiation strategy related to the County's negotiations with the Teamsters & LELS unions, conducted pursuant to sections 179A.01 to 179A.25.
Items from the Floor
Adjourn
Budget Meeting
Douglas County Board of Commissioners
Wednesday, Sept. 6
9 a.m. Call to Order Invocation Approve Agenda — Action
9:03 a.m. Coordinator Carry Over
9:05 a.m. Laurie Bonds, Community Human Services, and Troy Wolbersen, Sheriff
1. Correctional Placement — Transportation
9:10 a.m. Lakes Area Recreation Lease Agreement — Action
9:15 a.m. DOC Lease Agreement — Action
9:20 a.m. Capital Projects - Char Rosenow, Auditor Treasurer
1. License — Cash Drawers / Security Cameras - Action
2. Service Center — Security Cameras - Action
3. Service Center — Door Security - Action
4. Service Center — Bathroom Refresh - Action
5. Courthouse — Bottle Filler - Action
6. LEC — Parking Lot - Action
7. 5 Condensing Units - Action
8. IT Technology Upgrades - Action
9. Permitting Software Upgrades - Action
10. Library Hallway Roof - Action
9:40 a.m. Personnel
1. Law Enforcement
a. Part-time to 80 percent Transport - Action
b. Deputy Investigator — Full Time - Action
c. Jail Programmer — Full Time - Action
2. GIS — Full Time - Approve and place in a Department - Action
3. Janitor — Full Time - Approve and place in a Department —Action
4. License Clerk — Part Time (18.75 to 29 hours) - Action
5. Social Worker — Full Time - Action
6. Clerical Support — Full Time — Action
10:00 a.m. Veterans Volunteers - Action
10:10 a.m. Preliminary Budget