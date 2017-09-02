For the record

9 a.m. Call to order, invocation, approve agenda, approve minutes from August 15 regular board meeting

9:03 a.m. Susan Keehn, Someplace Safe

1. Taking Steps Against Violence Walk — Action

2. 2017 Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation - Action

9:10 a.m. Gerri Moeller, Viking Library System

1. 2016 Annual Report Presentation

2. 2018 Appropriation Presentation - Informational

9:25 a.m. Samantha Graf, Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission

1. 2017 BIAD Resolution for Anderson Funeral Home — Action

9:30 a.m. Nicole Fernholz, Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission

1. Budget Appropriation Presentation - Informational

9:40 a.m. Keven Anderson, Rainbow Rider

1. Budget Appropriation Presentation — Informational

9:50 a.m. Kevin Brezina, Ag Association

1. Budget Appropriation Presentation — Informational

10:00 a.m. Laurie Bonds, Community Services Director

1. Request to fill Child Support Officer and subsequent vacancies — Action

2. West Central Juvenile Center Bed Purchase - Action

10:10 a.m. Troy Wolbersen, Douglas County Sheriff

1. Public comment (per MN Statute 626.8473 Portable Recordable Systems)

a. Comments additionally can be submitted electronically to heathers@co.douglas.mn.us or via mail at Douglas County Coordinator, 308 8th Avenue West, Suite 246, Alexandria, MN 56308

10:20 am. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Director

1. Final Plan — Nasen Field - Action

2. Final Plat — Swanson Farm — Action

3. Preliminary Plat — Telander Addition — Action

4. Preliminary Plat — Lake Moses South Addition - Action

10:35 a.m. Tom Anderson, Douglas County Drainage & Ag Inspector

1. CD 3 — Repair Request — Action

2. CD 22 — Flooding near CSAH 7 Update — Informational

3. JCD 2 — Schedule Drainage Authority Meeting — Action

4. JCD 3 — Quotes for Proposed Work — Informational

11:05 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor/Treasurer

1. Bills - Action

2. TIF Administrative Fees — Action

3. Resolution — Gambling Permit — Action

4. Resolution — Classify Tax Forfeited Lands — Action

11:10 a.m. Budget — Char Rosenow, Auditor/Treasurer

1. Rainbow Rider Appropriation - Action

2. Ag Association Appropriation — Action

3. AAEDC Appropriation — Action

4. Osakis EDC Appropriation — Action

5. Viking Library System Appropriation — Action

11:23 a.m. Jacob Odland, Library Director

1. Board Member Vacancy — Informational

11:25 a.m. Heather Schlangen, Coordinator/Human Resource Director

1. Sun Life Rates — Action

11:26 a.m. Board

1. Per Diem Reports — Action

Closed Session: The meeting will be closed as permitted by Minnesota Statutes Section 13D.03, subdivision 1(b) to discuss the County's labor negotiation strategy related to the County's negotiations with the Teamsters & LELS unions, conducted pursuant to sections 179A.01 to 179A.25.

Items from the Floor

Adjourn

Budget Meeting

Douglas County Board of Commissioners

Wednesday, Sept. 6

9 a.m. Call to Order Invocation Approve Agenda — Action

9:03 a.m. Coordinator Carry Over

9:05 a.m. Laurie Bonds, Community Human Services, and Troy Wolbersen, Sheriff

1. Correctional Placement — Transportation

9:10 a.m. Lakes Area Recreation Lease Agreement — Action

9:15 a.m. DOC Lease Agreement — Action

9:20 a.m. Capital Projects - Char Rosenow, Auditor Treasurer

1. License — Cash Drawers / Security Cameras - Action

2. Service Center — Security Cameras - Action

3. Service Center — Door Security - Action

4. Service Center — Bathroom Refresh - Action

5. Courthouse — Bottle Filler - Action

6. LEC — Parking Lot - Action

7. 5 Condensing Units - Action

8. IT Technology Upgrades - Action

9. Permitting Software Upgrades - Action

10. Library Hallway Roof - Action

9:40 a.m. Personnel

1. Law Enforcement

a. Part-time to 80 percent Transport - Action

b. Deputy Investigator — Full Time - Action

c. Jail Programmer — Full Time - Action

2. GIS — Full Time - Approve and place in a Department - Action

3. Janitor — Full Time - Approve and place in a Department —Action

4. License Clerk — Part Time (18.75 to 29 hours) - Action

5. Social Worker — Full Time - Action

6. Clerical Support — Full Time — Action

10:00 a.m. Veterans Volunteers - Action

10:10 a.m. Preliminary Budget