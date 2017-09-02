Search
    For the record

    Posted Today at 9:41 a.m.

    Douglas County Board of Commissioners

    Regular Meeting

    Tuesday, August 1

    Location: Douglas County Courthouse Boardroom, 305 Eighth Avenue W. in Alexandria.

    9 a.m. Call to order, invocation, approve agenda, approve minutes from August 15 regular board meeting

    9:03 a.m. Susan Keehn, Someplace Safe

    1. Taking Steps Against Violence Walk — Action

    2. 2017 Domestic Violence Awareness Month Proclamation - Action

    9:10 a.m. Gerri Moeller, Viking Library System

    1. 2016 Annual Report Presentation

    2. 2018 Appropriation Presentation - Informational

    9:25 a.m. Samantha Graf, Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission

    1. 2017 BIAD Resolution for Anderson Funeral Home — Action

    9:30 a.m. Nicole Fernholz, Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission

    1. Budget Appropriation Presentation - Informational

    9:40 a.m. Keven Anderson, Rainbow Rider

    1. Budget Appropriation Presentation — Informational

    9:50 a.m. Kevin Brezina, Ag Association

    1. Budget Appropriation Presentation — Informational

    10:00 a.m. Laurie Bonds, Community Services Director

    1. Request to fill Child Support Officer and subsequent vacancies — Action

    2. West Central Juvenile Center Bed Purchase - Action

    10:10 a.m. Troy Wolbersen, Douglas County Sheriff

    1. Public comment (per MN Statute 626.8473 Portable Recordable Systems)

    a. Comments additionally can be submitted electronically to heathers@co.douglas.mn.us or via mail at Douglas County Coordinator, 308 8th Avenue West, Suite 246, Alexandria, MN 56308

    10:20 am. Dave Rush, Land and Resource Director

    1. Final Plan — Nasen Field - Action

    2. Final Plat — Swanson Farm — Action

    3. Preliminary Plat — Telander Addition — Action

    4. Preliminary Plat — Lake Moses South Addition - Action

    10:35 a.m. Tom Anderson, Douglas County Drainage & Ag Inspector

    1. CD 3 — Repair Request — Action

    2. CD 22 — Flooding near CSAH 7 Update — Informational

    3. JCD 2 — Schedule Drainage Authority Meeting — Action

    4. JCD 3 — Quotes for Proposed Work — Informational

    11:05 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor/Treasurer

    1. Bills - Action

    2. TIF Administrative Fees — Action

    3. Resolution — Gambling Permit — Action

    4. Resolution — Classify Tax Forfeited Lands — Action

    11:10 a.m. Budget — Char Rosenow, Auditor/Treasurer

    1. Rainbow Rider Appropriation - Action

    2. Ag Association Appropriation — Action

    3. AAEDC Appropriation — Action

    4. Osakis EDC Appropriation — Action

    5. Viking Library System Appropriation — Action

    11:23 a.m. Jacob Odland, Library Director

    1. Board Member Vacancy — Informational

    11:25 a.m. Heather Schlangen, Coordinator/Human Resource Director

    1. Sun Life Rates — Action

    11:26 a.m. Board

    1. Per Diem Reports — Action

    Closed Session: The meeting will be closed as permitted by Minnesota Statutes Section 13D.03, subdivision 1(b) to discuss the County's labor negotiation strategy related to the County's negotiations with the Teamsters & LELS unions, conducted pursuant to sections 179A.01 to 179A.25.

    Items from the Floor

    Adjourn

    Budget Meeting

    Douglas County Board of Commissioners

    Wednesday, Sept. 6

    9 a.m. Call to Order Invocation Approve Agenda — Action

    9:03 a.m. Coordinator Carry Over

    9:05 a.m. Laurie Bonds, Community Human Services, and Troy Wolbersen, Sheriff

    1. Correctional Placement — Transportation

    9:10 a.m. Lakes Area Recreation Lease Agreement — Action

    9:15 a.m. DOC Lease Agreement — Action

    9:20 a.m. Capital Projects - Char Rosenow, Auditor Treasurer

    1. License — Cash Drawers / Security Cameras - Action

    2. Service Center — Security Cameras - Action

    3. Service Center — Door Security - Action

    4. Service Center — Bathroom Refresh - Action

    5. Courthouse — Bottle Filler - Action

    6. LEC — Parking Lot - Action

    7. 5 Condensing Units - Action

    8. IT Technology Upgrades - Action

    9. Permitting Software Upgrades - Action

    10. Library Hallway Roof - Action

    9:40 a.m. Personnel

    1. Law Enforcement

    a. Part-time to 80 percent Transport - Action

    b. Deputy Investigator — Full Time - Action

    c. Jail Programmer — Full Time - Action

    2. GIS — Full Time - Approve and place in a Department - Action

    3. Janitor — Full Time - Approve and place in a Department —Action

    4. License Clerk — Part Time (18.75 to 29 hours) - Action

    5. Social Worker — Full Time - Action

    6. Clerical Support — Full Time — Action

    10:00 a.m. Veterans Volunteers - Action

    10:10 a.m. Preliminary Budget

