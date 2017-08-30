Decision day comes for B-E school

If it passes, the district will be building a new K-12 school in Brandon on land donated to the district by Wayne Lund, a farmer who lives in the area.

Polls will be open Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in both Brandon (Precinct 1) and Evansville (Precinct 2).

Here's who votes in which precinct:

Precinct 1: Brandon School lobby, 206 West Third Street.

In Douglas County, this includes the cities of Brandon and Millerville and the townships of Brandon, Ida, Leaf Valley, Millerville and Moe. For school district residents who live In Otter Tail County, it includes the township of Leaf Mountain.

Precinct 2: Evansville Community Center lobby, 123 Second Avenue.

In Douglas County, this includes the city of Evansville and the townships of Evansville, Lund and Urness. For school district residents who live in Otter Tail County, it includes Eagle Lake Township, and in Grant County, it includes the townships of Elk Lake, Erdahl and Pelican Lake.

These polling places only apply to the Aug. 30 referendum vote.

When voters get to the polls, they will have one question to answer and it is stated, "Shall the school board of Independent School District No. 2908 (Brandon-Evansville) be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in the amount not to exceed $38.75 million to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the acquisition of land for and the construction and equipping of a new PreK-12 school facility?" It is also stated on the ballot, "By voting "yes" on this ballot question, you are voting for a property tax increase."

Watch the Echo Press website Wednesday night for results from the referendum vote.