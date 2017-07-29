For the record

9 a.m. Call to order, invocation, approve agenda, approve minutes from July 18 regular and work session board meeting.

9:03 a.m. Gabe Pipo, Veteran's Memorial Park

9:10 a.m. Owen Miller, county commissioner, American Legion Boy's State

9:15 a.m. Jeff Schiffman, HRA director, HRA 2018 levy request

9:20 a.m. Brian Rubenstein, Court Services, budget presentation

9:40 a.m. Dave Robley, Public Works director

• Approve GIS Steering Committee charge

• Approve open data portal resolution

• Approve ESRI ELA Contract

• CD 8 — Repair Request

10:10 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource director

• Preliminary plat-Wrucks Hideaway

• Conditional Use Permit — Theodore E. and Kathleen G. Durkee

• Conditional Use Permit — Jacob W. and Jenna L. Bryce

• Conditional Use Permit — Patrick and Patricia Marthaler and Sunrise Development, LLC

• Conditional Use Permit — Patrick and Patricia Marthaler

• Construction of Permanent AIS Decon at Kruegers Creek PWA

• Report and Recommendation for Private Vacation Rental Work Group

10:40 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor/Treasurer

• Bills

• Correction to bill amount 7/18/17

10:43 a.m. Board

• Commissioners' reports and approval

• Materials request for department head evaluations

• Habitat easement (carry over from 7/18 work session)

• Contract renewals

• License Bureau hours

• Service contracts — Public Works

• Copies of RFP to county board

• Official personnel records — coordinator

Items from the Floor

Adjourn