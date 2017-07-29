Search
    For the record

    Posted Today at 7:02 a.m.

    Douglas County Board of Commissioners

    Regular Meeting

    Tuesday, August 1

    Location: Douglas County Courthouse Boardroom, 305 8th Avenue W. in Alexandria.

    9 a.m. Call to order, invocation, approve agenda, approve minutes from July 18 regular and work session board meeting.

    9:03 a.m. Gabe Pipo, Veteran's Memorial Park

    9:10 a.m. Owen Miller, county commissioner, American Legion Boy's State

    9:15 a.m. Jeff Schiffman, HRA director, HRA 2018 levy request

    9:20 a.m. Brian Rubenstein, Court Services, budget presentation

    9:40 a.m. Dave Robley, Public Works director

    • Approve GIS Steering Committee charge

    • Approve open data portal resolution

    • Approve ESRI ELA Contract

    • CD 8 — Repair Request

    10:10 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource director

    • Preliminary plat-Wrucks Hideaway

    • Conditional Use Permit — Theodore E. and Kathleen G. Durkee

    • Conditional Use Permit — Jacob W. and Jenna L. Bryce

    • Conditional Use Permit — Patrick and Patricia Marthaler and Sunrise Development, LLC

    • Conditional Use Permit — Patrick and Patricia Marthaler

    • Construction of Permanent AIS Decon at Kruegers Creek PWA

    • Report and Recommendation for Private Vacation Rental Work Group

    10:40 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor/Treasurer

    • Bills

    • Correction to bill amount 7/18/17

    10:43 a.m. Board

    • Commissioners' reports and approval

    • Materials request for department head evaluations

    • Habitat easement (carry over from 7/18 work session)

    • Contract renewals

    • License Bureau hours

    • Service contracts — Public Works

    • Copies of RFP to county board

    • Official personnel records — coordinator

    Items from the Floor

    Adjourn

