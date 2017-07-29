For the record
Douglas County Board of Commissioners
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, August 1
Location: Douglas County Courthouse Boardroom, 305 8th Avenue W. in Alexandria.
9 a.m. Call to order, invocation, approve agenda, approve minutes from July 18 regular and work session board meeting.
9:03 a.m. Gabe Pipo, Veteran's Memorial Park
9:10 a.m. Owen Miller, county commissioner, American Legion Boy's State
9:15 a.m. Jeff Schiffman, HRA director, HRA 2018 levy request
9:20 a.m. Brian Rubenstein, Court Services, budget presentation
9:40 a.m. Dave Robley, Public Works director
• Approve GIS Steering Committee charge
• Approve open data portal resolution
• Approve ESRI ELA Contract
• CD 8 — Repair Request
10:10 a.m. Dave Rush, Land and Resource director
• Preliminary plat-Wrucks Hideaway
• Conditional Use Permit — Theodore E. and Kathleen G. Durkee
• Conditional Use Permit — Jacob W. and Jenna L. Bryce
• Conditional Use Permit — Patrick and Patricia Marthaler and Sunrise Development, LLC
• Conditional Use Permit — Patrick and Patricia Marthaler
• Construction of Permanent AIS Decon at Kruegers Creek PWA
• Report and Recommendation for Private Vacation Rental Work Group
10:40 a.m. Char Rosenow, Auditor/Treasurer
• Bills
• Correction to bill amount 7/18/17
10:43 a.m. Board
• Commissioners' reports and approval
• Materials request for department head evaluations
• Habitat easement (carry over from 7/18 work session)
• Contract renewals
• License Bureau hours
• Service contracts — Public Works
• Copies of RFP to county board
• Official personnel records — coordinator
Items from the Floor
Adjourn