G6 Construction Services out of Fargo, North Dakota, submitted the lowest bid for the project, which came in at $910,800. This includes the base bid and three alternatives — the fireplace, building signage and in-floor heat.

There were six total bids submitted for the project, including one from Tradesman Construction, an Alexandria-based business. Roughly $55,000 separated the bid from G6 and Tradesman.

County Board Chair Jim Stratton questioned whether the county had to take the low or if the county could award the contract to the local firm even though it did not have the lowest bid.

"The county is obligated to take the low bid," Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson said.

County Commissioner Jerry Rapp asked what the timetable for the project was and if a date had been set to start construction.

Douglas County Public Works Director Dave Robley said construction will begin this spring, "as soon as the frost comes out of the ground." And he estimated that the project will hopefully be completed by the end of September.

The county commissioners also accepted a $3,500 donation from Kensington State Bank, which is to be used for the fireplace wall at the visitor center.

Here's a look at the estimated cost of the project:

• General construction: $593,000.

• Mechanical: $81,375.

• Electrical: $58,750.

• Civil: $102,000.

• Contingency (5 percent): $41,755

• Total construction: $876,880.

• Exhibit design and install: $100,000.

• Soft costs: $86,000.

• Total project cost: $1,062,880.

The bulk of the money — $800,000 — is coming from the legacy fund, which is a state grant geared toward the historic preservation administered by the Minnesota Historical Society. The county's portion will be the rest, which is a little more than $200,000.