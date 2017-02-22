Law enforcement contract with Evansville renewed

The city of Evansville will pay the county $38.67 per hour (a 4.5 percent increase from 2016) for law enforcement protection from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. The contract includes 20 hours per month and 24-hour call and general service. Additional hours may be added. The contract can be canceled with a 30-day written notice.

The cities of Evansville and Miltona are the only two cities in the county that contract for services from the sheriff's office.

Three donations to the sheriff's office were also approved — $1,200 from Total Construction and Equipment, $500 from Alexandria VFW Post 936 and $40 from Gwen Flynn. The first two donations were designated for the Honor Guard.

In other business, commissioners took action on several other items during Tuesday's meeting.

Facilities

Steve Ziemer, Douglas County facilities director, asked the board to award bids for two different roofing projects. The first project includes work on the Douglas County services building and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office garage. Buttweiler's Do-All from Alexandria had the lowest bid — $308,980 — and was awarded the contract.

The second project is reroofing the original courthouse, which suffered storm damage last year. The contract went to Heritage Exteriors and Restoration, which has offices in Spicer and Alexandria. Their bid of $100,000 came in the lowest.

Public Works

Commissioners approved several items from Public Works Director Dave Robley, including the following:

• The highway signs materials contract for 2017 to Newman Traffic Signs, Jamestown, North Dakota, in the amount of $8,470.34

• A joint powers agreement with seven counties — Big Stone, Douglas, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Swift and Traverse — for a federal highway safety project that will provide intersection lighting at selected eligible intersections.

• The filling of seasonal positions for the public works department, which Robley said were part of his 2017 budget.

• The drainage and ag report for 2017, which was presented at a previous meeting.

Land and Resource Management

Dave Rush, Land and Resource Management director, asked for approval of several items including 13 excavator and landscaper licenses, two preliminary plats, three conditional use permits, the annual feedlot report and a resolution supporting the One Watershed, One Plan agreement.

The preliminary plats were for Serenity Cove, a 24-lot plat in Lake Mary Township on Turtle Lake and Nasen Field, a one-lot plat in Hudson Township.

The conditional use permits were approved for the following:

• Kyle and Marica Wieberdink, County Road 87 SE in Hudson Township, to allow a non-retail fire and safety equipment sales, maintenance and distribution business including the leasing of fire and safety equipment maintenance vehicles.

• Larry and Mary Kay Lund, Century Road NW, Moe Township, to allow the expansion of an existing 158.8 animal unit dairy facility and other livestock species including construction of a new dairy barn with milk house, two manure stacking slabs and modification of an existing liquid manure storage area with total expansion up to 499 animal units.

• Trent and Holly Thoennes, County Road 6 NW, Ida Township, to allow the re-establishment of a feedlot for 245 animal units of beef feeder cattle.