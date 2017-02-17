Sen. Westrom, Rep. Anderson to hold town halls

"Not only are town hall meetings direct lines of communication with constituents, but they allow us to hear and discuss issues in-person, ultimately shaping legislation," Westrom said. "I strongly encourage folks to attend and share their priorities for the legislature."

"It always is productive to meet with people we represent and hear what they have to say about the issues," Anderson added. "The feedback we receive at these meetings will help us continue doing our best to represent the people of our area as we face important decisions at the Capitol."

The town halls are open to the public and free of charge. Each will last around 45 minutes. The schedule is as follows:

Glenwood: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at Community Room — Pope County Courthouse/Government Center, 130 E. Minnesota Ave.

Sauk Centre: 11 to 11:45 a.m. at City Council Chambers, City Hall, 320 Oak St. S.

Melrose: 12:15 to 1 p.m. at Meeting Room A, Melrose City Center, 225 First St. NE.