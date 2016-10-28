City of Alexandria to appoint 2017 committee members
The city of Alexandria will appoint members of the public to the following committees for duties beginning at the first meeting of 2017, unless otherwise noted: Airport Commission, Alexandria Area Economic Development Commission, Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District, Board of Public Works (ALP), Cable TV Commission, Board of Public Works (ALP), Cable TV Commission, Economic Development Board (Ward 2), Housing and Redevelopment Authority (appointment effective June 13), Joint Airport Zoning Board, Park Board, Planning Commission, Police Civil Service Commission, Runestone Community Center Commission, and Storm Water Utility Committee.
The City Council requests that citizens interested in a board, commission or committee appointment or reappointment fill out an application and return it to City Hall, 704 Broadway St., Alexandria, by Friday, Nov. 18. Applications are available at City Hall or at www.ci.alexandria.mn.us by clicking on the Government/Boards and Commissions link.
For more information, contact Sara Stadtherr at (320) 759-3607.