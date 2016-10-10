City seeks safer access to schools

Is there a way to make a key intersection near Alexandria Area High School safer?

At its meeting Monday, the council tabled a motion to get quotes from transportation engineering firms to conduct an intersection control evaluation of Pioneer Road and 43rd Ave. East, the main driveway to the high school.

The cost of the study is $15,000. Council member Todd Jensen requested to table it until the city could find out if the school district asked the city's highway committee to look into the idea. If it did, the school district should share in the cost, Jensen said.

At peak times, the intersection experiences significant delays from vehicles entering and leaving the high school, noted City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven. He added there are several options for addressing the issue but it's complex because of the amount of traffic, the timing of peak traffic volume and the configuration of the adjacent streets.

The city's highway committee recommended the study, which will be required if the city ultimately decides to use state aid funds to make improvements at the intersection.

AN UNDERPASS FOR WOODLAND?

Also, on the topic of school access, students going to Woodland Elementary School may have a safer option five years from now — using a pedestrian underpass on County Road 46.

The underpass would be connected to the school via a sidewalk and trail, which would extend east all the way to intersection of Rosewood Lane and Melody Road.

The trail would serve as a safe route to the school from existing residential neighborhoods east of Rosewood Lane and the newly proposed apartments in that area, according to Schoonhoven.

The project isn't cheap. A preliminary estimate puts the cost at $450,000.

A source of funding is available, however — a grant through the Minnesota Department of Transportation's "Safe Routes to School" program. The state expects about $700,000 will be available.

The city has tapped into this funding before. Two years ago, it received $300,000 to make pedestrian safety improvements at Lincoln Elementary School that included new sidewalks, ramps, striping, signs and lighting.

The first step is for the city to submit a letter of interest to the West Central Initiative, which is due by Oct. 31 for projects to be constructed in 2021.

Representatives from the city, county, school district and WCI met recently to discuss the idea and all parties were supportive, Schoonhoven said.

If the application is approved, it would cover about 60 percent of the total cost of the underpass. The rest would have to be locally funded. Council members noted that a developer for the new apartments near Woodland, Unique Opportunities, LLC, expressed an interest in the underpass project and could share in the cost.

Council member Bob Kuhlman asked if an overpass could be built instead of an underpass. Schoonhoven said that both options could be explored.