County backs off tax plan for restaurant

After Douglas County commissioners voted Tuesday to undo a tax payment plan for an Alexandria restaurant and decided not to reconsider the issue, business owner Kevin Cunningham got his chance to speak on the issue.

“I wasn’t trying to not pay my taxes. I was trying to get a payment plan,” Cunningham told the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. “I didn’t know people would attack you. I just wanted to try and pay my taxes.”

Cunningham, owner of Tennessee Roadhouse restaurant along with his wife, Connie Lee Stich Cunningham, were previously given five years to pay off taxes dating back to 2013. The Cunninghams cited the construction this summer on Minnesota Highway 29 in front of their business as one of the reasons they needed more time to pay the nearly $20,000 in taxes.

At the Tuesday, Sept. 6, board meeting, the commissioners voted 4-0 to rescind their decision made Aug. 16, which had allowed the Cunningham’s to pay off $19,473.55 in taxes they owe on two parcels of land. Commissioner Charlie Meyer, who owns a local restaurant, abstained from the vote.

In less than five minutes and without any discussion, the board approved to rescind two different motions passed in August - one that would abate all penalties and interest related to the two parcels of land for taxes payable for 2013 through 2017 and one for the five-year plan for the taxes owed for 2013 through the first half of 2017.

Board Chairman Jim Stratton cited two reasons as to why the board was rescinding their motions - because there was not a 20-day notification and because of a monetary limit. In addition, Vice Chair Jerry Johnson previously told the newspaper that the county should have notified the city of Alexandria and the Alexandria School District because the county collects taxes for both entities.

After the vote, Cunningham got his chance to speak to the commissioners.

He told board members during his nearly 20-minute speech that he respected them, wasn’t mad at them and that he heard they got “a lot of squawk from the city council” over this issue and he wasn’t sure why.

Cunningham said he went to his councilman, who he did not name, and said that he and Connie “were insulted.” “I am trying to pay it (taxes) back and trying to make it work,” he reiterated. “I’m trying to get your support.”

Cunningham explained that during his 30 years of doing business in the community, “We have given over $1 million” to fundraisers and such and Connie Lee has raised more than “half a million dollars” for charities.

Cunningham, who said he is dedicated to the community, his restaurant and his customers, shared his disappointment about how he and his wife were treated for making the request for help on their taxes, including the coverage in the Echo Press.

“I was crucified and attacked,” he stated.

Despite feeling that way, Cunningham said he would like to see the issue come back.

However, after the motions were approved earlier during the meeting, Stratton asked if there was any interest in bringing it back or if anyone wanted any further discussion.

After a minute or two of complete silence, Stratton said, “So be it,” and they went on to the next discussion item.