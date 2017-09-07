Manager accused of theft at Subway

According to the criminal complaint, deposits from the store were missing between June 23 to July 4 earlier this summer when Gillespie was the manager and responsible for the daily deposits. The total amount of money missing was $5,625.43.

When a regional manager questioned Gillespie about why there were no deposits, she said she made all the deposits and the bank had made the errors. As proof, Gillespie sent the manager handwritten bank deposit slips.

Dates on the slips that Gillespie claimed she presented to the bank were scratched out and rewritten, according to the complaint.

On July 6, Gillespie made a deposit and sent documentation to the regional manager according to proper protocol.

On July 10, Osakis Police Chief Chad Gulbranson questioned Gillespie and she said she made the earlier deposits inside the bank on June 29, June 30 and on July 3 and July 4, always between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Gillespie insisted that the bank was open on July 4, although bank personnel told police that the bank wasn't open that day. Bank personnel told police that Gillespie didn't enter the bank or make any deposits on the dates in question.

Gillespie's first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Those convicted of felony theft face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.