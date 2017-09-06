Wyffels said Block, 15, of Alexandria was physically and sexually assaulted repeatedly by three men -- Thomas Barker, 32, of Carlos, Steven Powers, 20, of Mankato, and Joshua Holby, 31, of Carlos, after she disappeared Aug. 8 from her Alexandria home. The suspects are being held in the Douglas County Jail on probable cause kidnapping, false imprisonment, and assault.

Wyffels thanked the entire community for helping bring Jasmine home safe. When she approached a farmer after swimming across the lake, he instantly recognized who she was because of all the concern and awareness that was raised during the search.

Wyffels said the public is in no danger. He provided details of the case:

According to the preliminary investigation, Thomas Barker approached Block outside of her home around 11 p.m. on August 8 on the pretense that he needed help with a situation. Barker was known to Block and so she offered to assist and entered Barker’s vehicle.

Barker drove Block to his Carlos residence. Once inside he restrained her with zip ties, repeatedly assaulted her and threatened her with weapons. Josh Holby lives with Barker and took part in the assaults, as did Steven Powers, who arrived at the home about two weeks after the abduction.

These assaults continued over the several weeks she was being held. Late last week, the men took Block from the house to various locations including a cornfield and a foreclosed property in Grant County. On Tuesday afternoon, the three men left Block alone while they traveled to a nearby town for lunch. This was the first time in 29 days she was left alone, Wyffels said.

Block ran for help, knocking on doors at several homes and eventually swimming across part of Thompson Lake to find a residence where someone could help her.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, Block was found running through a field in Grant County near Thompson Lake toward a local resident. She identified herself as Jasmine Block and asked the man to call 911. Block told responding officers that she had been abducted.

Specific charges against the three suspects will be determined by the Douglas County Attorney.