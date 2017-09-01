Law Enforcement Blotter: Thursday, Aug. 31

Public assist, woman found a gun in a car and a man says it is his.

Hit and run, employee stated vehicle backed into a gas pump.

Property damage accident, minor crash, Third Avenue East and Nokomis Street.

Public assist, woman gave her nanny a deposit and right before she was supposed to begin, the nanny moved to South Dakota and won’t give the money back.

Check welfare of a person, woman had concerns about her granddaughter and the mother of the child.

Suspicious person, female was stumbling all over the place and was concerned for her safety.

Hit and run, a man reported that someone hit his vehicle while he was working.

Public assist, man just turned 18 years old and moved out. He said his mother will not give him his Social Security card.

Fraud, woman stated she received a phone call regarding another person being financially exploited.

Check welfare of a person, a 7-year-old boy was walking on Sixth Avenue by himself.

Driving complaint, neighbor allowed 5-year-old son to ride in the front seat without a car seat.

Criminal damage to property, woman said someone poured something on her car, damage appeared to be from the sun.

Fight, two men were fighting in the parking lot.

Drunk driver complaint, employee brought food out to male who was drinking a beer and while driving.

Suspicious person, male hanging out by dumpsters the past couple of hours.

Shoplifting, two juveniles were shoplifting and were in custody, cited for theft and returned to parents.

Noise complaint, heard a lot of arguing, verbal argument over a vehicle.

Suspicious activity, anonymous complaint of kids in the park.

Suspicious activity, female told employee that there is another female asking her if she would like to make some money. The comp female said she wants to beat up the female and whoever she was working for.

Suspicious activity, woman reported there was a person talking below her window, found a male sleeping on her lawn, person is homeless and moved from the property.

Hit and run, car was hit in the parking lot, minor damage.

DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday, Aug. 31

Dispute, woman complaining neighbor cutting down trees that she thinks are hers, Villard.

Drug-related activity, man let someone use his phone and now he is getting texts about marijuana that is available. He also has property at his house he believes is stolen, Alex.

Water-related incident, aquatic invasive species check at Kruegers Creek Access on L’Homme Dieu.

Assault, assault happened more than year ago, comp was unsure of address where it occurred, Evansville. .

Assist other agency, man reported another man hit him, Alex.

