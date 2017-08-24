Alert issued over business receipt scam

The suspect's name is Ethan Kogutkiewicz, who is described as white, with dark hair, about 6'2" - 6'3" in height and weighing about 200-220 pounds. He is driving a silver Buick Lucerne. According to the bureau, he's been presenting a business card that claims he works for EK Tapes.

Authorities say that Kogutkiewicz is going around to businesses trying to sell advertising by offerering to put coupons on the back of business receipts. He states that it only costs $25 per month or $300 a year, and then if you sign up and write him a check, he skips town, according to the bureau.

Businesses that are contacted by Kogutkiewicz should call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.