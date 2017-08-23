Osakis man faces stolen property, meth charges

Robert Paul Radtke also faces two misdemeanors — tampering with a motor vehicle and another stolen property charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Aug. 11, Osakis police invested a report of a burglary at Andrew Herickoff's auto repair shop, Andy's Customs LLC. A total of $5,000 in cash and a Beretta pistol with a loaded magazine were stolen. Five days later, another burglary was reported at the business. Several vehicles had been gone through.

After seeing a shirt from one of the trucks across the road in a ditch, Police Chief Chad Gulbranson scanned the area outside the building and saw a man, later identified as Radtke, sitting at a picnic table with several items on it.

Gulbranson approached Radke, who immediately began stuffing items into his shirt, according to the complaint. Several of the construction items that were reported stolen, such as caution tape and a safety vest belonging to Precision Roadway Services, were clearly visible poking out of Radke's shirt, the complaint said.

Radtke was placed under arrest and searched. Inside of his pockets were checkbooks, gas cards, and insurance papers from Precision Roadway Services. Gulbranson also found a small container with a plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance. The substance tested positive as methamphetamine.

After investigating further, Gulbranson talked to witnesses who said they saw Radke with the stolen pistol.

Radtke denied taking cash or the firearm, but did admit to turning off the power at the Dollar General in Osakis, which caused the store to lose everything in the coolers, a loss in excess of $1,000, according to the complaint.

Radtke's criminal history includes two prior felonies — fifth-degree controlled substance possession convictions from Todd County.

As of Friday, Radtke remained in custody at the Douglas County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.