Charges against Rashad Dominique Henley, 26, were dismissed while Christopher Dewayne Jones, 26, will serve five years in prison.

They were both arrested May 14 after Jones allegedly pointed a shotgun at Henley's girlfriend and another man.

Jones was initially charged with seven felonies — four second-degree assault charges, a third-degree assault, robbery, and illegal possession of a firearm because he was previously convicted of a felony, aiding and abetting a robbery in 2010.

As part of a plea agreement, all but one of the charges were dismissed. He pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge.

On Aug. 3, Judge Ann Carrott sentenced Jones to five years in the St. Cloud correctional facility. He received credit for the 82 days he served behind bars while his court case proceeded and he was allowed to visit his children before he was transported to prison.

Henley was charged with four felony counts of aiding and abetting second-degree assault. Douglas County Assistant Attorney Tim Hochsprung dismissed the charges, stating that he could not prove that Henley knew that Jones was going to get a gun and threaten others. He added that all the witnesses who were questioned said they feared Jones, not Henley.

According to the complaint, an officer was called at 1:13 a.m. on May 14 to a residence at 822 Jefferson Street in Alexandria regarding a report of two men with a shotgun outside the home. The officer learned that the suspects had left in a blue Chevy Tahoe.

Those at the Jefferson Street residence included Rayven Aune, a resident of the home, and Quincey Bethea, the father of Aune's upstairs neighbors.

The complaint says Henley came to the main level of the home, where both the downstairs and upstairs residents were, and began to argue with Aune, his girlfriend. Because Henley was being loud and cursing, Bethea asked Henley to leave, then pushed him out the door.

After Henley left, Aune received a phone call from an acquaintance of Jones, stating the two men were on their way back to the home. The two men arrived at the Jefferson Street residence and again began yelling and screaming.

Jones asked who had pushed Henley, and when Bethea admitted to it, Jones went to his truck and returned with a shotgun.

According to Bethea, Jones aimed the gun at his head and chest area. Aune stated that Jones also pointed the gun at her and Bethea's two daughters.

The two men then left. Shortly afterward, officers spotted a blue Tahoe pulling into a residence on 6th Avenue and Jefferson Street. Officers stopped the vehicle. The driver, Jones, got out of the vehicle and laid on the ground behind it, while yelling obscenities at officers. The passenger, Henley, also exited the vehicle and began yelling but followed the officers' commands.

After the two men were taken into custody, officers searched the vehicle and found five shotgun shells on the floor of the passenger seat, as well as a shotgun in the driver's seat with the muzzle down and the action open.