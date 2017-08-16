Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Muslim group calling for hate crime charge after man threw a pig's foot at Somali-American

    By Shelby Lindrud Today at 9:42 a.m.

    WILLMAR, Minn. — The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations wants a Willmar man charged with a hate crime after an incident at a farmer's market last weekend.

    Willmar police were called to the farmer's market about 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, on a report that an individual had allegedly been cursing at a young adult male Somali-American selling vegetables at a stand.

    According to law enforcement reports, he then threw a pig's foot at the Somali.

    The Willmar Police Department identified the man as Joseph Fernkes, 61, of Willmar.

    CAIR-MN now wants Fernkes charged with a hate crime.

    "If you curse a person's faith and then throw an object clearly designed to offend and intimidate, you should be charged with a hate crime," said CAIR-MN Civil Rights Director Amir Malik, in a press release.

    According to a Willmar police press release, several people witnessed the incident and some provided photos of Fernkes, who left the area on a wheelchair scooter.

    Officers then found Fernkes and issued a citation for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor chrage requiring a court appearance. If the crime was not witnessed by a licensed officer, it is not an arrestable offense, the police release said.

    The CAIR-MN release said Fernkes cursed Islam's Prophet Muhammad and used anti-Muslim slurs. Further, people often use pig or pork products to offend Muslims, who do not consume those products.

    The national CAIR organization has reported a 91 percent increase in anti-Muslim incidents in the second quarter of 2017 over the same period in 2016.

    The case has been forwarded to the courts, and Fernkes' first court date is still pending.

    Explore related topics:NewscrimewillmarCouncil on American-Islamic RelationsSomaliJoseph FernkesHate crimemuslimIslam
    Advertisement