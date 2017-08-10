Police find meth needles with kid's toys

Jessica Jean Wagner, 28, and Dustin Kalo Wagner, 29, were charged in Douglas County District Court on Aug. 3.

The Osakis Police Department obtained a warrant and searched the Wagners' house at 705 Lake Street in Osakis on Aug. 2. The Wagners have three children, aged 4, 6 and 9.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers found a syringe on top of a refrigerator that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

In one child's bedroom, an officer saw a mattress on the floor with pink blankets and toys on it. In front of a closet, the officer found a syringe on the floor that appeared to have the rubber portion removed.

Next to the bed, the officer looked through a milk crate that was being used as a toy box and found children's toys, multiple used syringes and a broken piece of glass that was consistent with that of a meth pipe.

In a dining room, officers found additional syringes and small baggies containing crystal residue.

In the basement, officers collected 12 syringes, two plastic baggies containing meth residue, five Buprenorphine pills — an opioid medication used to treat narcotic addictions — two scales and three meth pipes.

Officers found a total of 28 hypodermic needles. They also found several torch-style lighters throughout the house.

After officers read Jessica Wagner her rights, she denied using meth and said she was unsure if her husband used it, according to court documents. Officers took photographs of her arm, which appeared to have track marks, according to the complaint.

The children were removed from the home and placed in the care of a family member, according to Osakis Police Chief Chad Gulbranson.

Jessica Wagner posted bail and was released. She posted bail for Dustin Wagner, who was then picked up by Benton County authorities on an outstanding warrant. Jessica's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 14. A court date for Dustin Wagner hasn't been set yet.

The charge, storage of methamphetamine paraphernalia in a child's residence, carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.