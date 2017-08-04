Law Enforcement Blotter: August 3

Driving complaint, Dodge Dakota all over the road, Alex.

Fraud, attempted scam, no loss reported, Parkers Prairie.

Suspicious activity, two men came into SunOpta to use the restroom, when they left, there were looking in the window of Jan’s Place and Lakes Apartments, Alex.

Water related incident, comp had questions about buoys/markers on Lake Ida.

Check welfare of a person, request to check on his son, Nelson.

Public assist, woman needs ride to apartments in Nelson from emergency room, Alex.

Public assist, grandparents, who were on their way to Alexandria, were missing. Family located them, Alex.

Suspicious activity, someone was knocking on door, there were footprints in their yard, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday, August 3

Theft, comp reported that some friends stole her money and are now threatening to beat her up.

Traffic hazard, tree on the road, Darling Drive NW.

Public assist, woman believes someone is in her home and she has to use the restroom, house was all clear.

Possible gas leak, comp came into the store saying she could smell gas on the east side of Broadway at 6 Avenue, area checked, all clear.

Lost property, silver carabiner clip with six keys.

Found bike, bike was found on the trail, is severely damaged.

Theft, man stating his jelly, jam and some pickles were stolen sometime overnight.

Check welfare of a person, mother wanted her daughter checked on because she didn’t show up for work.

Found property, driver’s license was left at gas station, will mail letter to owner.

Lost property, caller lost a ring of keys near Bug-a-Boo Bay.

Public assist, someone reported that a semi-truck backed into the building and drove off.

Suspicious person, man wearing all black giving hand gestures to traffic.

Parking complaint, trailer with leaves has not moved for several weeks and also a white tandem axle truck has not moved for about the same time.

Suspicious activity, complaint of juvenile causing trouble at City Park.

Personal injury accident, three vehicle crash with injuries from airbag deployment, 3rd Avenue.

Animal complaint, comp reported a goose in the park had something wrapped around it.

Property damage accident, minor crash, blocking traffic.

Suspicious activity, man in parking lot throwing bricks out onto 10th Avenue. Arrested for disorderly conduct.

Found bike, bike was found on small bridge on the trail behind Elden’s Fresh Foods.

Public assist, woman feels she is being stalked by a man she met at the gym.

Fight/assault, group of kids trying to fight, juveniles sent on their way.

Check of welfare of a person, intoxicated man in drive-thru parked his vehicle and started walking.

