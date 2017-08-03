Law Enforcement Blotter: August 2

Assist other agency, man pacing in front of her house and pounding on her door, Osakis.

Suspicious activity, 12-year-old heard a knock at the door and is scared. House was secure, grandma was on her way, Alex.

Fraud, woman reported fraud charges on her card, Carlos.

Suspicious person, man came into store to order parts, would not give any contact info and was acting odd, Alex.

Dog bite, a nurse in Benson had a patient with a dog bite that happened at a Douglas County campground.

Animal complaint, cows are out on County Road 82, Brandon.

Fraud, daughter was involved in an accident that wasn’t reported and the other driver gave false insurance information, Alex.

Found property, a vehicle key was found on County Road 82 near County Road 90, Alex.

Water related incident, found tube floating in lake, will hold for safe keeping, Lake Carlos.

Suspicious activity, neighbor called stating there was a man walking around the back yard, Alex.

Trespassing complaint, man is trespassing on his property, Alex.

Found animal, great Dane looking dog with pink collar, Alex.

Animal complaint, black cows on the road, Brandon.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, August 2

Suspicious vehicle, comp reported vehicle by the driving range.

Traffic hazard, caller stated a semi got stuck trying to turn around, damage caused to driveway, lawn and roadway.

Found bike, bike has been on the curb for a week.

Found bike, bike with no seat leaning against wall by church.

Found property, found a bag of hand tools in yard, drills in a matching case.

Suspicious activity, man came into business, saying strange things, acting weird, talking about guns and fighting and something happening around noon.

Suspicious activity, comp reports sister is attempting to break into her residence.

Lost property, set of keys and fob.

Found property, jail personnel found a woman’s black wallet in the parking lot, property held in evidence room.

Suspicious person, man walking on Fillmore talking to himself and appears intoxicated.

Found property, caller stated there were some brand new shingles in the ditch.

Public assist, caller stated there is a large tree down on the trail.

Property damage accident, comp reported a crash that happened July 29.

Public assist, woman concerned that someone is in her basement.

Driving complaint, loud truck driving at a high rate of speed.

Public assist, female locked inside a store. She was shopping in the back and the employees locked up and left. She was able to turn the lock once officers arrived and then staff had to come back and relock up.

Check welfare of a person, comp stating his ex-girlfriend is living in a trailer with no power and no windows and she loaned her car to a friend so she can’t leave. He would like her checked on.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.