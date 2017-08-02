Law Enforcement Blotter: August 1

Driving complaint, female driving all over the road, Alex.

Animal complaint, harassed by dogs on the trail and has been bitten, Evansville.

Animal complaint, two big dogs in her yard and she is concerned about her chickens and is afraid to go outside, Kensington.

Driving complaint, green Regal keeps crossing over the center line, Alex.

Assist other agency, comp stating there are three kids on top on the building, Alex.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, August 1

Theft, woman reported theft of wallet out of her vehicle.

Suspicious vehicle, officer flagged down to check on vehicle parked at the beach.

Check welfare of a person, child tried to jump off the bus while it was moving. Child was brought home, stated he does not like school.

Driving complaint, female driving all over the road.

Fraud, believes an employee used her credit card to make a purchase at Kohl’s.

Check welfare of a person, male reported to social services that he dropped some meth off for a woman, but that she was high and had her children with her. He said he didn’t want to report it to law enforcement directly.

Property damage accident, minor crash with no injuries, 4th Avenue and Maple Street.

Criminal damage to property, someone broke out the driver’s side mirror.

Animal complaint, dog inside a black GMC truck.

Animal complaint, dog locked inside car with windows up.

Public assist, comp was upstairs at a business on her computer and went to leave, but the business is now closed and she is locked inside.

Theft, items were stolen out of a boat while parked at a business.

Animal complaint, every time he tries to use his backyard, the neighbor’s dog barks.

Theft, someone stole purse and her son says he knows who did it and is very agitated about it.

Suspicious vehicle, two vehicles sitting on the side of the road and three males approached one of the vehicles.

Theft, money was stolen out of his vehicle.

Assist other agency, man at the jail wanted to turn himself in, jail needed an officer to come and arrest him.

Suspicious activity, woman stated someone was outside her bedroom window shining a flashlight inside.

Suspicious activity, comp reported it smelled like nail polish remover in the neighborhood and wanted it checked out.

Check welfare of a person, elderly man mowing his lawn since 4 p.m. and seems very confused.

