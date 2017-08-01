Law Enforcement Blotter: July 31

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle was blocking the ball field entrance, Nelson.

Fire, phone cabinet on fire near intersection of County Road 88 and Reno View Drive.

Theft, woman got identification taken in Europe.

Animal complaint, German shepherd has been running around the area for a few months, Alex.

Found property, purse found, Carlos.

ATV complaint, guys on four-wheelers are tearing up the road again, Nelson.

Water complaint, comp from lake association said property owners are complaining about a red JetSki buzzing the docks, Lake Mary.

Criminal damage to property, comp stated that kids rang their doorbell, tossed oil on the deck and then ran off, Maple Lake.

Animal complaint, comp reported black cows in the ditch, Miltona.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, July 30

Driving complaint, black truck in and out of the ditch.

Bicycle accident, an incident involving a bicycle was reported on the data trail.

Personal injury accident, two vehicles, 22nd Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Hit and run, material fell out of the back of a truck and hit another vehicle, cracking the windshield and damaging the hood, truck didn’t stop.

Found property, bike found leaning up against tree, brought to police station.

Suspicious activity, found plastic bag with purse, medication and clothing in dumpster.

Traffic hazard, upset that the construction company doesn’t leave room for her vehicle to get through.

Animal complaint, dog in vehicle, windows not cracked.

Found property, scooter and helmet, placed in evidence garage.

Suspicious activity, two kids fighting over a bike.

Animal complaint, people were out with a chicken with a broken leg, comp was going to take the chicken to a farm.

Drug related activity, comp found syringe with needle and a substance in it by the maintenance office, it was placed in evidence to be destroyed.

Found property, found a phone in the middle of the road, was put in evidence for found property.

Stolen vehicle, jail inmate would like to report his vehicle stolen.

Driving complaint, white SUV all over the road.

Threat, woman’s 16-year-old child said she was threatened via text that if she didn’t send $300 they will kill her, she does not know the suspect. Made contact and there was no actual threat.

Parking complaint, silver Tahoe parked near access.

Found person, little boy showed up and couldn’t find his mom. He just moved to that neighborhood and couldn’t find his house. Mom had contacted the police and was reunited with child.

A 5-year-old and a 3-year-old showed up stating they couldn’t find their mom, they were placed with Social Services. Parent willingly went to detox.

Fight/assault, comp stated his house guest went evil on him and is trashing his house and threatening to beat him up.

Theft, comp reported the theft of a wallet out of her vehicle.

