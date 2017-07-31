Law Enforcement Blotter: July 28 - 30

Found animal, black lab, female, no collar, Alex.

Public assist, comp has questions regarding regulations on riding ATV’s on county roads, Alex.

Driving complaint, semi speeding at L’Homme Dieu Beach, comp guessed it was going 60 mph in a 40 mph zone, Alex.

Water related incident, boat inspection, Lake Carlos.

Conservation-birds, loon was in distress, fish line wrapped around its leg, Lake Carlos.

Water related incident, warning 150 foot wake, Lake Carlos.

Lost animal, lost black, 9-month-old labradoodle, has shock collar and is microchipped, Alex.

Found property, found a set of keys by sweet corn stand, Alex.

Public assist, comp states his girlfriend reserved two campsites and when they arrived, there were other people who took the sites, Brandon.

Jail incident, fight between two inmates.

Found animal, black dog, white face, no collar, Miltona.

Suspicious vehicle, all OK, parties were just looking at the lake, Alex.

Firecracker complaint, fireworks being set off on the bridge, Alex.

Suspicious activity, someone rang the doorbell and then took off, Maple Lake.

Driving complaint, black truck hauling a trailer and is all over the road, driver stated he was eating and was just taking his time, Brandon.

Saturday, July 29

Public assist, set her house alarm and it was going off, wanted a deputy to make sure everything was OK. Residence checked and everything was fine.

Noise complaint, loud music, Brandon.

Public assist, comp has questions about her son getting kicked out of his halfway house, Carlos.

Water complaint, found paddle board, Alex.

Check welfare of person, 4-year-old will be showing officers where she lives, juvenile was found alone Broadway after she was supposed to be watched by her 14-year-old brother.

Driving complaint, maroon Trail Blazer struck multiple construction cones and was all over the rumble strips, exited into Brandon.

Water related incidents, Lake L’Homme Dieu, towed a boat to shore and found large boulder between Lake Carlos and L’Homme Dieu. Boats will hit it if they try to pass.

Water related incidents, Lake Miltona, three boat inspections, one kayak with no registration and no life jacket.

Fire, pile of wood and debris at a new home construction site is smoldering with a lot of smoke, Maple Lake.

Water related incidents, Lake Miltona, paddleboard and canoe, verbal warnings for no life jackets.

Driving complaint, red SUV driving all over the grass and near the retaining wall for the lake, Alex.

Water related incident, warning for 150 foot wake, Lake Carlos.

Property damage accident, at the boat access, vehicle was struck, Lake Chippewa.

Water related incident, helped boat back to access, Lake Carlos.

Water related incident, verbal warning no wake zone, Lake L’Homme Dieu.

Loud party complaint, loud party with people using foul language and screaming all night and believes there is underage drinking, too, Alex.

Driving complaint, pickup was heading north on County Road 6 and was all over the road and driving at a slow rate of speed, Lead Valley.

Suspicious activity, male is outside yelling and screaming, comp thinks he is trying to kick in a door, Carlos.

Sunday, July 30

Found animal, large black dog with no tags at a resort for a couple of days, Osakis.

Water related incident, relocated hazardous rock, Lake L’Homme Dieu.

Water complaint, male driving pontoon through wildlife, Lake Carlos.

Water related incident, verbal warning for expired registration, Lake L’Homme Dieu.

Water related incident, warning for no wake, Lake Carlos

Water related incidents, Lake L’Homme Dieu, warning for no navigational lights, three boat checks.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, July 28

Suspicious activity, someone in her basement.

Theft, theft from produce stand.

Suspicious activity, man swung a bat at another man.

Animal complaint, small dog inside car with windows up.

Criminal damage to property, someone painted an offensive word on her vehicle.

Check welfare of a person, female missed an appointment and counselor wanted her to be checked on.

Animal complaint, pitbull in the backseat of car with windows only cracked.

Driving complaint, driver in her front of her doesn’t have a license.

Theft, man came into the store and stole his long board.

Property damage accident, two vehicles, minor crash, Chevrolet Malibu and Buick Regal.

Property damage accident, two vehicles, minor crash, Chevrolet Silverado and Dodge Ram.

Suspicious vehicle, unknown vehicle in her driveway, was told to call a tow.

Noise complaint, banging and loud voices from another apartment.

Harassment, female keeps contacting her 17-year-old son and she has asked her to stop and she won’t. The female reportedly was texting that she wanted cigarettes and alcohol.

Animal complaint, dog left in Cadillac with no windows down and car is not running.

Driving complaint, black pickup with excessive revving and exhaust noise.

Fight/assault, two men and two women reportedly fighting in a red Pontiac.

Animal complaint, large pitbull running around not on a leash.

Animal complaint, dalmatian running around loose in the neighborhood.

Suspicious activity, man walking in the middle of the road on Fillmore, wearing jeans and his shirt is up over his head.

Theft, walked on trail for a couple of hours and upon returning, noticed purse was missing.

Littering complaint, group of trucks hanging out in the lot left lots of garbage.

Saturday, July 29

Suspicious vehicle, looks like vehicle hit the barricades.

Property damage accident, one vehicle, Chevrolet Tahoe, minor damage.

Public assist, receiving threatening texts, thinks phone was hacked, advised to go to Verizon.

Suspicious vehicle, passenger car parked in the yellow zone with two occupants, reportedly playing Pokemon Go.

Suspicious activity, female in restroom for about 30 minutes, after she left, a needle was found and employees were advised to dispose of the needle.

Noise complaint, comp reported lots of heavy walking coming from upstairs apartment.

Suspicious activity, manager has some concerns with a customer and wants the children checked on.

Suspicious person,man is at Legion Park and pacing back and forth and appears to be nervous. Man apparently lost his job and was stressed out and just needed to walk around.

Sunday, July 30

Driving complaint, vehicle was all over the road.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle with six or seven men were at the gas pump and there were open bottles of alcohol in the vehicle.

Fight/assault, two men were trying to start a fight in the parking lot.

Suspicious activity, heard a huge bang last night from neighbors and now they are taking their garage down.

Personal injury accident, two vehicles, one woman with arm injury from side air bags deploying.

Property damage accident, minor crash.

Driving complaint, truck attempted to run down a couple of walkers.

Animal complaint, cat in the area that has been biting people.

Driving complaint, people were driving around the road closed signs and using the roundabout.

Theft, comp reported theft of JVL speaker.

Suspicious activity, came home and found garage door had been tampered with and a black van keeps driving back and forth.

Noise complaint, large group in the parking lot behind Jimmy John’s and that they tried to start a fight.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.