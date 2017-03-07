The burglary occurred early Friday, March 3. No arrests have been made.

Today, Tuesday, the Alexandria Police Department released photographs showing simlar items that were taken during the burglary, including bowling bags, bank bags and digital video recording equipment connected to the video surveillance system inside the business.

Anyone who has noticed these items or similar items discarded anywhere, or anyone with other information about the burglary is urged to contact police at (320) 763-6631.