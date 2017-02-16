Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Feb. 15

Suspicious vehicle, comp observed vehicle pull in a lot, then pull out, then pull back into the lot slowly. Driver was picking up semi for a run to the cities, Alex.

Burning complaint, comp reported a large amount of garbage burning on the property one block west of the post office. Citation for burning prohibited materials was issued and fire department put out the fire, Evansville.

Check welfare of a person, comp would like a deputy to physically see person and child, Brandon.

Motorist assist/stall, vehicle broke down on highway and was partially in the roadway, provided lights until vehicle was removed, Highway 114 and Grubb Lake Road SW.

Fight/assault, disgruntled employee had to be physically removed from building, Alex.

Fraud, comp received check from a scam, not out any money, Evansville.

Fraud, comp believes he is dealing with a scam is supposed to call the company back today, Alex.

Check welfare of a person, did not show up for work and did not show up for an appointment with client, comp is employee that stated he has been sick but does not miss work and is not answering his phone. Person was located and all is OK, Alex..

Motorist assist/stall, person ran out of gas, gave them a ride home and back to car with a gas can, Alex.

Property damage accident, comp was in an accident earlier and wanted to file a report, Evansville.

Probation violation, comp stating her granddaughter’s father is not to have alcohol and he just bought some. She was following him around, Alex.

Tallies: Traffic stops: 23, driving/parking complaint: 1, lost/animal complaints: 1, medicals: 5, alarm: 1, assist agency: 2, transports: 2.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Property damage accident, crash happened the day before, minor accident report completed.

Theft, comp reported the theft of 15-foot aluminum ladder, stolen from work site near JCPenney’s.

Fraud, comp received an email regarding fraudulent activity.

Check welfare of a person, comp believes daughter is at boyfriend’s house and there is a order for protection in order.

Found property, comp found phone in a snowbank while on a walk the day before.

Fraud, comp reported a cyber crime of someone attempting to catphish her on Facebook.

Property damage accident, very minor crash involving two school buses.

Juvenile trouble, comp upset that 15-year-old boy is walking to his mom’s and not getting in the car.

Suspicious person, comp stated there is a man with a bedpan and bags walking around outside.

Suspicious activity, comp stating there is a female yelling at a child and is very loud. The child was reportedly not doing homework.

Suspicious activity, male standing by mailboxes appears drunk and is watching the comp. Person left with a friend.

Check welfare of a person, comp hadn’t heard from her mother and wanted officers to check if her vehicle was still at the bowling alley.

Tallies: Traffic stops: 14, driving/parking complaints: 4, lost/found: 1.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.