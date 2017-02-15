Law enforcement blotter: Tuesday, Feb. 14

Property damage accident, one vehicle, hit light pole, County Road 45 and Fireman’s Lodge Road.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle was parked in lowe parking lot of park, person was sleeping in vehicle as temporary get-away from his home, Brandon.

Drunk, comp reported that female that was hired to do work is always intoxicated, Alex.

Driving complaint, vehicle was all over the road, driver warned for driving conduct, Alex.

Stolen property, comp reported someone stole his snowmobile, a 1997 blue Polaris, Carlos.

Tallies: Traffic stops: 29, driving/parking complaint: 1, lost/animal complaints: 2, vehicle vs. deer: 1, medicals: 10, alarm: 1, assist agency: 8, transports: 6.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Driving complaint, female blew through a red light, almost hitting the comp.

Driving complaint, a 15-year-old, who drove to the clinic, was issued a citation for no driver’s license. The passenger was cited for allowing the 15-year-old to operate a vehicle knowing she didn’t have a license.

Suspicious activity, comp said a man wearing a brown and orange camo hat came into the store and was scared to go back out. Person was hiding in the bathroom.

Stolen vehicle, a Penske rental truck was taken and not returned.

Hit and run, a blue Toyota Camry was run into, minor crash report.

Suspicious person, female in store for an hour, acting weird, drank coffee and then left.

Threats, in-laws have a restraining order on comp but are now following comp around and threatening his wife and him through a third party.

Hit and run, owner of a black Chrysler hit another vehicle at an intersection. When owner approached, the other vehicle left.

Check welfare of a person, comp reported person walking on McKay in orange T-shirt and shirts. Person was almost home and didn’t want a ride.

Harassment, comp received texts and Facebook messages from her mom. Explained the restraining order process.

Threats, comp received threats over social media. Advised to block the person on Facebook and on phone.

Suspicious activity, comp stated her daughter ran from some guy’s room and was just found outside crying and cannot walk because she is too cold. Brought to hospital and then give a ride home later.

Tallies: Traffic stops: 18, driving/parking complaints: 2, domestic: 1, lost/animal complaints: 2, medicals: 9, alarms: 6, assist agency: 9, lost/found: 1.

