Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Feb. 13

Door found open, vacant house, back door open, box containing door knob on the floor, nobody inside, all appears normal, Alex.

Fraud, comp reported that an account through AT&T was opened in his name, Evansville.

Stolen vehicle, comp reported white or light gray Isuzu was stolen, person in custody, Alex.

Check welfare of a person, comp stating elderly neighbor’s dog has been outside barking for two hours. House checked, male was feeling OK, no medical concerns, dog brought inside, Evansville.

Property damage accident, one vehicle, hit light pole, County Road 45 and Fireman’s Lodge Road.

Tallies: Traffic stops: 12, lost/animal complaints: 1, medicals: 7, assist agency: 6, transports: 3.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, Feb. 13

Suspicious activity, elderly female hears people outside, spoke with son who lives there and everything was fine.

Vehicle in ditch, across from Willow Creek, no injuries.

Parking complaint, gray car has been parked for several months in parking lot, car red-tagged, voicemail left with owner.

Theft, management company made report on an employee theft.

Animal complaint, dog is outside all day barking.

Criminal damage to property, comp reported that someone broke her window and she believes someone is breaking in.

Found property, manager of AllStop dropped off property that a customer found.

Property damage accident, bus reportedly hit a vehicle in parking lot at Voyager Elementary School.

Suspicious person, comp reported son was walking home from school, male in black truck followed son to dog park and got out on foot to chase after him, son OK, unknown truck or driver description.

Suspicious person, male appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to a customer.

Theft, comp reported the theft of a Samsung cell phone from his vehicle a few days ago, comp thinks he knows who has it.

Driving complaint, comp stating a female smelled of strong alcohol and left the store in a vehicle with her kids.

Tallies: Traffic stops: 10, driving/parking complaints: 2, lost/animal complaints: 2, medicals: 4, alarms: 2, assist agency: 5, lost/found: 1.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.