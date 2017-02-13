Law enforcement blotter: Friday, Feb 10 - Sunday, Feb. 12

Property damage accident, comp reported damage to mailbox, Alex.

Suspicious vehicle, stalled occupied vehicle, help was on the way, Alex.

Possible child abuse, 7-month-old in ER with a skull fracture, child is enroute to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis via helicopter, Alex.

Loud party complaint, two cabins with roughly 40 people, two citations issued for minor consumption, several minors cited, and one adult male was transported to jail, for disorderly conduct.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Attempted fraud/scam, comp believes someone is attempting to scam him and they got into his computer, Garfield.

Juvenile trouble, kid riding mini bike on sidewalk and street, Brandon.

Drunk, comp reported an intoxicated man walking northbound from Glenwood.

Personal injury accident/DWI, full size pickup upside down in the ditch with four people inside, no injuries reported, driver arrested for 4th degree DWI, Alex.

Vehicle in ditch, unoccupied and locked pickup truck, no damage, County Road 20 NE and Highway 29 N, Alex.

Property damage accident, comp reported son rolled the vehicle but then drove it home, no injuries, Alex.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Check welfare of a person, inmate has not heard from his daughter or her mother for four months and they usually keep in touch. Kids are fine and living with grandparent.

Burglary, comp believes someone broke into his apartment, no items reported missing, Brandon.

Suspicious vehicle, comp reported white extended cab pickup on side of the road, but in lane of traffic, vehicle towed, County Road 14 NW, Eagle Bend.

Property damage accident, two vehicles, no injuries, South Darling Drive NW, Alex.

Tallies: Traffic stops: 23, lost/animal complaints: 3, vehicle vs. deer: 4, medicals: 1, alarms: 6, assist agency: 8, transports: 2, lost/found items: 2.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday, Feb. 10

Suspicious activity, comp reported theft of mail.

Traffic hazard, trash bag in the road, Highway 29 South.

Harassment, comp stated she was harassed by a male party about handicapped parking, male was talked to and said that the comp was out of control.

Property damage accident, comp backed into another car.

Theft, comp reported theft of mason duck decoy from Yesterday’s.

Suspicious person, comp reported male walking around, then got into a pickup truck and drove off.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Suspicious vehicle, comp reported a pickup truck has been driving around the area and his house at least six times very slowly.

Suspicious activity, comp called 911 and then hung up, called back and comp said that her friend was acting weird and has smashed out her car window but had since left,

Suspicious person, checking on a person walking, person was transported to Viking City mobile home park..

Suspicious person, third party call, son called his dad and was concerned about a man in the backyard smoking a cigarette and drinking a beer. Unable to locate.

Threats, comp is receiving threats from male on Facebook. Comp advised to get a restraining order.

Suspicious activity, comp stated a male and female were arguing and could hear a child screaming in the background. Male was reportedly screaming at the female to stop following him.

Driving complaint, comp reported a truck driving on Lake Agnes pulling kids behind using a rope. Driver was spoken to.

Personal injury crash, car rolled over at the intersection of Autumn Drive NW and Voyager Drive, driver bleeding from the head, but refused treatment.

Suspicious person, male party was running around the building wearing a hoodie and a green hat scaring the workers.

Vehicle in the ditch, comp reported that a vehicle with all the lights on was in the ditch north of the Pilot gas station. Driver lost control in the curve, no damage.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Suspicious activity, comp reported four males took an intoxicated female outside and tried to leave with her in a black truck. Comp knows the female did not come with the four men. All left in a taxi. Female was checked on and all was fine.

Suspicious activity, comp believes someone opened up his back door.

Check welfare of a person, comp is home health staff and got a call about a client who is possibly intoxicated and on the floor. Male party fell earlier and broke his walker, was unable to answer the door, management opened the door. Male party was determined to be fine and management provided a walker until he could get a new one.

Vehicle in ditch, across from Willow Creek, no injuries, vehicle was towed. No damage to public property.

Tallies: Traffic stops: 37, domestics: 5, driving/parking complaints: 5, lost/animal complaints: 1, medicals: 19, alarms: 10, assist agency: 9, transport: 1, shoplifters: 1.

