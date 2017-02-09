Law enforcement blotter: Wednesday, Feb. 8

School bus violation, stop arm violation, driver was contacted and talked to, no citation, Osakis.

Check welfare of person, person was drinking and confrontational with family, person was then arrested on probation violation, Farwell.

Trespassing complaint, when comp came out of the house, person took off. Comp want person talked to and advised of trespassing complaint. Contact was made with the person and advised not to return, Evansville.

School bus violation, both parties were talked to and no charges at this time, Osakis.

Order for protection violation, comp said person passed her on the road and flipped her off, Alex.

Suspicious activity, received strange phone call from people who claimed they were by the comp’s address, Alex.

Order for protection violation, comp dropped off a packet of text messages and other papers that were left in mailbox, Alex.

Drunk, intoxicated man stated his wife won’t give him his bottle of alcohol, unable to remember his phone number or address. Male party transported to ER for an evaluation, Alex.

Tallies: Traffic stops: 15, lost/animal complaints: 1, vehicle vs. deer: 3, medicals: 1, alarms: 1, assist agency: 5.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Traffic hazard, comp stated there was a car in the middle of the road that he almost hit, help is on the way and owner was advised to put flashers on.

Public assist, comp found some of his stolen property at pawn shop, items stolen from Osakis.

Criminal damage to property, comp’s vehicle was broken into last evening.

Missing person, comp cannot locate her brother, who used to live with a relative but relative hadn’t seen him. Brother was in jail last month.

Property damage accident, minor crash, no injuries, North Nokomis NE, Alex.

Drug-related activity, drug paraphernalia was found at store. Clerk found coin purse that contained meth pipe, straw and methamphetamine.

Suspicious activity, received a phone call asking, “can you hear me?” and then comp hung up.

Suspicious activity, comp reported someone in neighborhood is throwing trash in their dumpster.

Suspicious activity, comp reporting car had been there running for three hours with someone in it. Woman fell asleep in her while she was eating. Husband picked her up.

Drunk, intoxicated man causing trouble, kicked and broke door. Criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and minor consumption.

Tallies: Traffic stops: 9, domestics: 1, driving/parking complaints:1, medicals: 10, alarms: 2, assist agency: 6.

