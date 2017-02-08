Law enforcement blotter: Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7

Vehicle in ditch. An unoccupied vehicle, which was not a hazard, was found near the intersection of County Road 56 NW and County Road 82 NW, Brandon. Vehicle was pulled out by private party.

Vehicle in ditch. An unoccupied vehicle was found near the intersection of County Road 34 NW and Sugar Sand Way NW, Alexandria. Vehicle was towed upon arrival.

Burglary. Several items were reported stolen, including jewelry and a tub of loose change. Entry was made through unlocked door. Miltona.

Personal injury accident, vehicle rollover near Cloverleaf Lane NW, Evansville. Child was extricated and driver was assisted in getting out.

Personal injury accident, semi reportedly in the ditch near County Road 41 NW and Interstate 94, Evansville.

Attempted fraud/scam. Comp received phone scam call. Did not give out any personal information and was not out any money, Carlos.

Public assist, comp locked out of house, needs assistance getting in, Brandon.

Check welfare of person, comp concerned that boyfriend might be driving drunk and wanted him checked on, Alexandria.

Jail violation. Midwest Monitoring reported positive alcohol violation. Becker County contacted as that is where resident lives. Deputy tested suspect, results positive. He was arrested, Osage.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Public assist, gave a man a ride from Evergreen Lane SW to Walmart, Alexandria.

Property damage accident, one vehicle, no injuries, near intersection of County Road 7 NW and Interstate 94, Brandon.

Burglary, comp arrived home to find someone was in the home. Suspect fled in vehicle, Nelson.

Theft, comp reported that his storage unit was broken into and several items were stolen including fishing tackle, Alexandria.

Suspicious vehicle, comp stated a white jeep was parked near dumpster and a man and woman were sitting inside of it. Comp said they had been there for at least 30 minutes, Mount Carmel Drive NE, Alexandria.

Tallies: Traffic stops: 23, driving/parking complaints: 2, lost/animal complaints: 1, vehicle vs. deer: 2, medicals: 2, alarms: 2, assist agency: 8, transports: 10.

Monday, Feb. 6

Suspicious vehicle, comp stating an occupied silver SUV has been in the parking lot for two to three hours, vehicle had been pulled over earlier and was waiting for a valid driver.

Check welfare of person, comp’s chain alarm that lets other residents know help is needed was pulled. The cat reportedly pulled the chain.

Public assist, comp would like officer to help her retrieve items from court order.

Check welfare of person, elderly male walking in parking lot with walker wearing blue and white plaid T-shirt and sandals. Area checked and male was not found.

Theft, comp believes roommate stole her medication and wanted it documented.

Public assist, comp had questions about rental property and suspicion of drug use by renters.

Threats, comp pulled into the police office parking lot because he is being threatened and person was following him. Comp called back to say person just wanted to talk to him and everything was fine.

Public assist, comp said husband needs a lift assist. Not injured.

Suspicious person, man had been hanging around in store for last two hours, clerk agreed to let him stay longer as he was waiting for a ride.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Check welfare of person, comp was talking to girlfriend and someone was knocking on her door, she went to check the door and the phone went dead. Residence checked, doors were locked, no answer and dark inside. Comp advised to call back if he talked to her.

Public assist, man was waiting for ride, sleeping in lobby, wanted assistance moving him on. Man was brought to police department for some food and bus ticket.

Neighbor dispute, comp arguing with neighbor over their dog being in their yard every day. Comp stated dog runs loose in his yard. Neighbor talked to and warned if it continues, a citation would be given.

Property damage accident, comp reporting damage that occurred the week before.

Property damage accident, minor crash, no injuries, South Broadway Street.

Check welfare of person, comp stating she is guardian of vulnerable adult and that he left the house and is upset. He was located and transported back home.

Suspicious activity, comp reported that roommate is acting strange and is paranoid. He was asking questions about possible thefts in the area.

Hit and run, comp reported that a customer hit his vehicle parked at the store he works at and then left the scene.

Suspicious activity, a couple was having “relations” in a silver Chrysler 300 near Jimmy Johns.

Abandoned vehicle, a vehicle was parked at the Holiday Inn for seven weeks.

Tallies: Traffic stops: 29, domestics: 1, driving/parking complaints: 1, lost/animal complaints: 1, medicals: 17, alarms: 5, assist agency: 7, shoplifters: 2, lost/found items: 2.

