Law enforcement blotter: Friday, Nov. 25

Vehicle in ditch, no damage and was able to get the vehicle out, County Road 82 and West Lake Cowdry Road, Alexandria.

Vehicle in ditch, no damage, nobody around, Forest Park Road SW and Townhall Road SW, Alexandria.

Theft, comp reported his job trailer was broken into and tools were missing, trailer was parked near Nelson Grocery, Evansville.

Neighbor dispute, comp reporting his neighbor keeps moving his surveying stakes, Osakis.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Suspicious activity, truck driver believes someone is taking fuel out of his truck, Latoka Rest Area.

Motorist assist, vehicle stalled, County Road 56 NW and County Road 7 NW, Brandon.

Motorist assist, disabled vehicle, helped push to shoulder of the road, County Road 40 NW and County Road 82 NW, Garfield.

Property damage accident, Jeep ran off the road, struck multiple tractor plows and destroyed a good amount of property, County Road 7 NW, Brandon.

Assault, comp neighbor’s son kicked at her dog and yelled at them, Evansville.

Public assist, comp was driving on County Road 22 and his front passenger window shattered, doesn’t know what happened, County Road 22 NW and Majestic Lane NW, Alexandria.

Tallies: Traffic stops: 11, DWIs: 0, domestics: 0, driving/parking complaints: 0, lost/animal complaints: 2, vehicle vs. deer: 3, medicals: 0, alarms: 3, assist agency: 8, transports: 4, property exchanges: 0, shoplifters: 0, firecracker/noise complaints: 0, lost/found items: 0.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Suspicious vehicle, comp said a vehicle was parked in the alley behind their house, blocking the driveway. Vehicle was moved.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle was sitting on the side of the road and a person was inside, mechanical issues and waiting for a tow.

Theft, someone took her dog and maybe assaulted her. Dog was mutual property and no assault occurred.

Trespassing complaint, comp wants male to leave her house and he won’t. He was transported to a friend’s house.

Property damage accident, customer backed into another vehicle at Holiday Inn.

Property damage accident, comp reported crash that occurred on Nov. 9.

(NOTE: This is only a partial list for Wednesday.)

Tallies: Traffic stops: 0, DWIs: 0, domestics: 0, driving/parking complaints: 0, lost/animal complaints: 0, vehicle vs. deer: 0, medicals: 1, alarms: 0, assist agency: 1, transports: 0, property exchanges: 0, shoplifters: 0, firecracker/noise complaints: 0, lost/found items: 0.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.