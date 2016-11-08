Man arrested in possible homicide in Wadena
WADENA, Minn. – Law enforcement officials are investigating a possible homicide in Wadena on Monday, Nov. 7.
About 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call concerning a man with a gun on the 300 block of Bryant Avenue Southwest, where, according to reports, a deceased female was found inside a residence.
The man was seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle he was driving westbound on Highway 29, according to officials, who said officers pursued the suspect, who later crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of Highway 29 and Otter Tail County Road 75, near Wadena.
The man was in custody Monday. Identities of the suspect and victim had not yet been released Monday.