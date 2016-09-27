Police looking for robbery suspect

This image was captured by a security camera at All Stop this afternoon.

The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a robbery suspect.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, Sept. 27, an unknown male entered All Stop Gas Station on McKay Avenue and demanded money from an employee, according to the police department.

The report said the suspect gave the impression he was holding a firearm, though it remained concealed underneath his sweatshirt. The suspect fled the scene with an unknown sum of money.

Officers responded, but at this time have been unable to locate the suspect, who is described as a white male, approximately 6-feet tall, with a slim build and is approximately 30 years old.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the general public. It was reported that Woodland Elementary School was on a "soft lockdown" as a precaution, but Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels said it was not ordered by the police department.

"There was no danger to the school," he said.

If you recognize the suspect in the photos, contact the police department at (320) 763-6631.

You can see the surveillance footage of the suspect by clicking HERE.