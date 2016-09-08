Multi-agencies search for Glenwood suspect

Law enforcement officials are looking for a 29-year-old male who fled authorities early this morning, Thursday.

The suspect, according to authorities, is Jacob Donovan Nelson of rural Glenwood.

According to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7:30 a.m., a concerned citizen reported a suspicious vehicle parked on 120th Street just east of Highway 29 in Leven Township, Pope County.

A Pope County deputy responded to the area and saw the vehicle leave at a high rate of speed north on Highway 29. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle at the intersection of County Road 30 and Highway 29. This was a failed attempt as the vehicle continued east and then parked in the wrong lane of traffic and Nelson fled on foot, according to the authorities.

A perimeter was set up and a police dog from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office began a search in a nearby cornfield. Nelson was spotted near a home at the intersection of 210th Avenue and 105th Street. Nelson then fled on foot again and a second perimeter was set up around a heavily wooded area with swamp and corn fields surrounding it.

The police dog began a second search and the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was called in to assist.

As of this time, Nelson has not been located. He is described as being 6-feet tall and around 185 pounds. He has short hair and a goatee. He was last seeing wearing shorts and no shirt.

Nelson is wanted for the vehicle pursuit as well as outstanding warrants from Douglas County.

If anyone has information about Nelson’s whereabouts, call the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 634-5411.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood Police Department, Starbuck Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and conservation officers from the Department of Natural Resources.