High-speed chase ends with crash into power pole

A 20-year-old Kensington man was arrested following a high-speed chase that began in Alexandria, cut across a golf course, went through yards and ended with a crash into a power pole Tuesday morning.

The incident began at about 8:45 a.m. when an Alexandria police officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Birch Ave. and Glacier Ave. for a traffic violation.

The driver failed to stop and took off at a high rate of speed. The suspect attempted to evade the police officer through that neighborhood and then traveled north on Geneva Road, according to authorities.

The suspect drove through the grass at Nordic Trails Golf Course on two occasions and also went off road and drove through yards on County Road 120.

While on County Road 120, the officer attempted to position his car for a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver and while doing so, lost control of the squad car and went off of the roadway and struck a tree.

The police officer wasn't injured but the squad car had to be towed.

Meanwhile, deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Minnesota State Patrol were assisting with the chase.

They lost sight of the suspect's vehicle for a short while after the squad car was disabled, but deputies and troopers spotted it again near County Road 42, going onto County Road 11. The suspect continued at a high speed onto County Road 34, reaching speeds of 90 mph.

Deputies were able to use the PIT intervention technique near the area of County Road 5 and County Road 6 and disabled the suspect's vehicle.

The vehicle left the road and struck a power pole. The suspect was attended to by North Memorial Ambulance and transported to Douglas County Hospital.

The suspect was later released and transported to Douglas County Jail and held there pending charges. The suspect also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest stemming from a domestic abuse charge out of Grant County.