Law enforcement blotter: Thursday, September 1

Suspicious vehicle, anonymous complaint of a truck in a driveway and someone sleeping in the driver’s seat, Alex.

Suspicious activity, drug paraphernalia found inside public restroom, Brandon.

Burglary, two jars of change were stolen from residence, Carlos.

Burglary, storage unit broken into and fish house damaged, Alex.

Check welfare of person, comp reported his son is on a lot of prescription meds and has a lot of issues, wanted to talk about options for his son, Evansville.

Suspicious activity, comp stated it looked like someone was in the garage, Miltona.

Tallies: Traffic stops: 16, DWIs: 0, domestics: 1, driving/parking complaints: 0, lost/animal complaints: 2, vehicle vs. deer: 0, medicals: 4, alarms: 1, assist agency: 1, transports: 0, property exchanges: 0, shoplifters: 0, firecracker/noise complaints: 0, lost/found items: 0, water-related: 2.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Suspicious person, unwanted male.

Disturbance, cousin and younger brother had an altercation.

Theft of bike, reportedly stolen from north entrance of Douglas County Hospital.

Public assist, comp reported someone was taking money from him.

Suspicious activity, unknown male walking around house.

Property damage crash, 15th and Broadway.

Suspicious activity, comp reported a male drove down his driveway.

Theft, license plates stolen from residence.

Property damage crash, South Broadway.

Suspicious activity, report of 5-year-old child driving a lawnmower down 2nd Avenue, almost hit a couple of cars.

Property damage crash, 22nd Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Property damage crash, North Nokomis and Highway 29 North.

Drug related activity, teenagers smoking pot in parking lot, no marijuana found.

Suspicious activity, comp reported two teenagers ran into a car and took off driving erratically.

Suspicious activity, door to apartment left open and TV on. Party was waiting for a friend to come over.

Check welfare of person, concerned about son who is on meds, told social worker he wanted to be put in a small padded room.

Suspicious vehicle, party was sleeping in his car, given a ride to a hotel.

Tallies: Traffic stops: 16, DWIs: 0, domestics: 2, driving/parking complaints: 3, lost/animal complaints: 3, vehicle vs. deer: 0, medicals: 12, alarms: 2, assist agency: 10, transports: 0, property exchanges: 0, shoplifters: 1, firecracker/noise complaints: 0, lost/found items: 3.

