4 hours after domestic incident, man found dead in Minn. home

A woman and children fled the residence and an Olivia police officer responding to the incident made entry into the house, where a small child was removed. The officer also attempted to make contact with the man with no success, according to the Olivia Police Department.

The female victim told responding officers that the male suspect may have access to a couple of long guns. Police established a perimeter around the residence.

Neighbors were notified of the potential danger and law enforcement response, and the school was put on precautionary lockdown.

Just before 11 a.m., emergency responders found the man deceased inside the residence.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will be determine the cause of death and notify next of kin.