Corey Bush of Naytahwaush went into the woods Sunday to cut firewood with his father-in-law, according to a release from the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office. Their truck became stuck on a trail, and Bush set out walking to get help, stating he would be back in a couple of hours, the release said. He never returned and Bush’s father-in-law stayed in the truck until Monday morning, when he walked out of the woods and was able to get a ride home.

Bush was reported missing to the sheriff’s office at 9:30 a.m. Monday. A search of the area was conducted by the sheriff’s office and several White Earth Reservation agencies, as well as a Minnesota State Patrol airplane.

Bush’s body was located at 3 p.m. about a mile from his truck, the sheriff’s office said. The body will be sent to Grand Forks, N.D., for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. No foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s office said.