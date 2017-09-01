“I’ve cried many times today,” said Rodger Heaton who, along with Jeffrey Janssen, owns the restaurant that was heavily damaged by flames.

“I haven’t a clue on how to move ahead. It’s less than … nine hours ago. My world turned upside down,” Heaton said. “My mind is completely scrambled. Upstairs is the restaurant, but beneath it is our home.”

Battle Lake, Ottertail and Henning firefighters fought the blaze but were unable to save the popular eatery at 27896 State Highway 78 near Otter Tail Lake. No one was injured by the fire, area firefighters said.

Battle Lake Fire Department Chief Derek Tysdal said his department received the call about 2:37 a.m. There were flames shooting through the roof by the time Battle Lake firefighters arrived at the restaurant, he said.

It took fire crews about three hours to bring the blaze under control, and they were still on the scene at mid-morning to put out any flare-ups from hotspots, Tysdal said.

All of the occupants escaped the building, and there were no injuries to firefighters, Tysdal said. However, the main restaurant building sustained significant damage, he said.

A state fire marshal is investigating the blaze, but the cause of the fire had not been determined, Tysdal said.

Stuart Fleischauer, chief of Ottertail Fire and Rescue, said the building was engulfed in flames by the time his crew arrived. “It will be a loss to the community,” Fleischauer said.

Heaton said the dinner theater pavilion survived, but the food for the shows was catered by the restaurant, which is now gone. So, he is not yet sure whether that part of the business can still work.

Heaton said he was bombarded with phone calls and text messages throughout the morning Friday.

“The outpouring of kindness from people … asking what they can do to help. I’d look back and say, ‘Thank you, guys!’ for that,” he said.