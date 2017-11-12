Evansville man hurt in Pope County crash
An Evansville man was injured Sunday when his vehicle was rear-ended in Pope County.
Duane Tolifson, 61, was headed east on Minnesota Highway 28 and was slowing turn onto U.S. Highway 55 when his 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis was hit from behind by a 2005 Ford Escape, a Minnesota State Patrol Report said.
Tolifson was treated at Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood.
The driver of the Escape, a 17-year-old girl, was not named by the state patrol.
The crash was reported at 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. Both drivers were wearing seat bealts.