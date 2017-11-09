Man dies in fire after home explosion

The sheriff's office received a call at about 3:39 a.m. and neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion and a residence engulfed in flames in the 18200 block of Lookout Tower Road in Hines Township, the release said. Hines Township is about 20 miles northeast of Bemidji, Minn.

Investigators determined that Oscar Clark Eckstrom, 76, of Hines, died in the fire and was the owner of the home. The release said the fire department worked to suppress the blaze, but the home was a total loss.

The case remains under investigation by the Blackduck Fire Department, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal's office, the release said.