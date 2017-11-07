Two-vehicle crash on Highway 27
Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Highway 27 and County Road 7 west of Alexandria Tuesday night.
The crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. One of the drivers was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated.
One of the vehicles ended up in a field. The other vehicle sustained extensive front-end damage.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Holmes City First Responders and North Ambulance responded to the scene.
The State Patrol has not yet released information. More details will be printed when they become available.