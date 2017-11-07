Search
    Two-vehicle crash on Highway 27

    By Al Edenloff on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:22 p.m.
    One of the vehicles in a two-vehicle crash west of Alexandria sustained front-end damage. (Al Edenloff / Echo Press)

    Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Highway 27 and County Road 7 west of Alexandria Tuesday night.

    The crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. One of the drivers was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated.

    One of the vehicles ended up in a field. The other vehicle sustained extensive front-end damage.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Holmes City First Responders and North Ambulance responded to the scene. 

    The State Patrol has not yet released information. More details will be printed when they become available.

    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
