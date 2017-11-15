Law Enforcement Blotter: Tuesday, November 14

Suspicious activity, Alex.

Public assist, comp has questions regarding a theft from 2016.

Littering complaint, truck near the turkey barns dumping what looked like manure/bedding on the roadway, Osakis.

Violation of court order, comp believes son has order on person three, he walked by their apartment building today making loud comments, comp believes he might be in violation, Brandon.

Property damage crash, Co Rd 22 NW, Alex.

Property damage crash, Burtonwood Ln NW/Co Rd 22 NW, Alex.

Harassment, 16-year-old daughter received postcard from inmate and parents are concerned about contact, would like to know what they can do to prevent this in the future, Brandon.

ALEXANDRIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, November 14

Property damage crash, 6th Ave E/S Mckay Ave.

Drug-related activity, comp says his granddaughter told him her mom has sold prescription drugs to another teenager.

Juvenile trouble.

Fire, can see smoke, unsure of where it's coming from.

Suspicious activity, female receiving strange text messages from a number she doesn't recognize, friend playing prank.

Suspicious vehicle, vehicle has been in their garage a couple times, but doesn't belong to any tenants.

Property damage crash, S Broadway St.

Drug investigation.

Check welfare of person, elderly male with walker standing on the side of the road, gone on arrival.

Property damage crash, State Hwy 29 S.

Suspicious person, male in dark clothing walking on the fog line.