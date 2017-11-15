Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred at 10:47 a.m. Wednesday on a private road off of U.S. Highway 59, just north of Plummer.

A 2015 Ford Taurus was eastbound in a private driveway near the highway when it collided with a southbound Canadian Pacific train after failing to yield to a stop sign at a railroad crossing, according to a preliminary Patrol investigation.

Driver Emilie Genevieve Skjerven, 78, and passenger Carol Cecilia Gerardy, 79, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to the state patrol.

Both women were believed to be wearing their seatbelts.

Plummer is about 50 miles east of Grand Forks.