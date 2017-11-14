Cardboard Brigade aims to increase homelessness and hunger awareness

Hosted by West Central Minnesota Communities Action, the third annual “Cardboard Brigade” event aimed to bring awareness to hunger and homelessness, as November 11-19 is Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

Each cardboard sign held a fact or statistic about homelessness and hunger, which Mike Anderson, counselor advocate for West Central Minnesota Communities Action’s Father’s Resource Program, says most people don’t know.

“West Central Minnesota can be a little isolated from knowing the true facts,” he said. “There are people who struggle with hunger and housing even right here, and some of them are kids. If people know about an issue, they are able to help.”

Though the mild weather was appreciated, West Central Minnesota Communities Action director of development and operations Kelli Winter says the event carries even more weight when temperatures are frigid, like the first year when it was 10 degrees below zero.

“It has more of a powerful effect when it’s really cold out,” she said. “We’re out there for 40 minutes and frozen, whereas people who are actually homeless are out there a whole night.”

Chris Houck and her son, Daunte, help with the event each year because they find the message important.

“I like to bring awareness for everyone,” she said. “I think most people take something away from it.”

Following the Cardboard Brigade, West Central Minnesota Communities Action is hosting a free soup dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at its office in the lower level of 503 Hawthorne St.

Freewill donations will be accepted to benefit the family and community services of West Central Minnesota Communities Action.